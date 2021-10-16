World

Bill Gates’ daughter Jennifer’s $1 million wedding causes problems

October 16, 2021
Esmond Barker

  • 1/7

    Today, Jennifer Gates and her fiancé Nayel Nassar agree.

  • 2/7

    Show jumper is the daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates.

  • 6/7

    Bill and Melinda Gates divorced in August.

  • 7/7

    It is said that Jennifer Gates’ wedding cost $2 million.

She is the daughter of two of the richest people in the world. No wonder Jennifer Gates (25), daughter of Bill (65) and Melinda Gates (57), puts in so much effort into her wedding. The model is marrying her boyfriend Nayel Nassar, 30, today at her New York ranch.

For this purpose, the bride and groom had a row of glass pavilions erected in the garden, almost reminiscent of an entire village. Dozens of workers have set up theaters and party tents on the lawn of the $16 million property that Jennifer Gates received from her parents when she graduated from college. The festival should cost $2 million.

See also  Was Gabi Pettito murdered by the serial killer - her fiancé is innocent?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *