Bill Gates’ daughter Jennifer’s $1 million wedding causes problems

She is the daughter of two of the richest people in the world. No wonder Jennifer Gates (25), daughter of Bill (65) and Melinda Gates (57), puts in so much effort into her wedding. The model is marrying her boyfriend Nayel Nassar, 30, today at her New York ranch.

For this purpose, the bride and groom had a row of glass pavilions erected in the garden, almost reminiscent of an entire village. Dozens of workers have set up theaters and party tents on the lawn of the $16 million property that Jennifer Gates received from her parents when she graduated from college. The festival should cost $2 million.

Trucks annoy the neighbours.

The couple can afford this luxury not only thanks to the billions of Microsoft founder Bill Gates. Nayel Nassar is also a millionaire. Professional show jumping also comes from a wealthy family and, in addition to his career as an athlete, breeds expensive riding horses. He has also won many high cash prizes in tournaments.

But not everyone is enjoying the big festival. According to the Daily Mail, the couple’s neighbors are said to be upset by the noise. “This extravagance is completely exaggerated, and the many trucks annoy the neighbours,” a local resident says in the newspaper. What else causes red heads: The entire area for the wedding must be closed off to keep uninvited guests and photographers away from the wedding party.