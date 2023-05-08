Bike Revolution event in Chur – 2 wins for Great Britain and 3 Swiss podiums – Sport

Thomas Pidcock wins Chor, ahead of Matthias Fluckiger and Nino Schurter. Senna Fry also got to the podium.

Olympic champion Thomas Pidcock won the bicycle revolution event in Chur. At the 2021 Games in Tokyo, the Brit beat Matthias Fluckegger. Oberaargauer lost nine seconds.

On the other hand, Nino Schurter could not take part in the fight for victory. The co-organizer of the Bike Revolution racing series, which will be cemented as the second force in the cross-country scene after the World Cup events, lost 46 seconds to third place.

A female driver from Great Britain also won the women’s race. Effie Richards, the 2021 world champion, won with a clear lead over France’s Pauline Ferrand-Brivaux, who in turn defeated Senna Fry in the sprint.



