Big Sur: update problems with insufficient storage space

Big-Sur-Installer clearly isn’t checking if enough storage is available or not, according to heise.de reports. As a result, the update can lead to boot loops and even data loss.

Who updates to macOS 11 ( Big Sur ), You must first check if there is enough free space on the device. Like heise.de mentioned Otherwise, serious problems can arise because Big-Sur-Installer doesn’t seem to check if there is enough memory available for a complete installation. According to the report, one of the officials warns about this.

Boot loop

These: mrmacintosh.com/Screenshot Because if you run Big Sur update once and you run out of storage space, errors might occur, like Mr. Macintosh, A blog targeting Mac administrators, he writes. Specifically, we are talking about a boot loop in which the installer crashes while trying to complete the installation. Error message: «An error occurred while preparing the software update».

A minimum of 35.5 GB of storage space is required

Verification failure was found in both the installer for upgrading from macOS 10.x to current macOS 11.2 and macOS 11.3 (beta). You can find the official Apple Support guide here How to upgrade your Mac to macOS Big Sur. It says you need at least 35.5 GB of storage to update Big Sur for macOS Sierra. To get an update from an older version, 44.5 GB of storage should be freed.

Before updating, you must – somehow – create a backup. Apple explained here

FileVault makes data recovery difficult

This appears to be a problem especially on Macs, whose data is encrypted with an Apple hard drive File vault They are protected. The blog says, “If FileVault is activated on macOS Catalina and Big Sur, you will be required to enter an administrator password before you can start the recovery.” “Your password will not be accepted for recovery.”