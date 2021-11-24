World

Big finds jewelry and 100,000 euros in a hedge

November 24, 2021
Esmond Barker

  • 1/5

    What a search! An elderly man in Germany discovered these rings while working in his garden.

  • 2/5

    The jewelry and 100,000 euros were in a garbage bag stuck in the fence.

  • 4/5

    The value of the jewelry is estimated at around 20,000 Swiss francs.

  • 5/5

    Jewelry and money cannot be associated with any crime. The police are puzzled.

Sparkling gems, polished gold rings, 100,000 euros in cash, everything in a trash bag. An old man from Hanau in Germany made this strange discovery in his garden. A mysterious treasure was in her fence.

The German discovered the inconspicuous bag three weeks ago and initially thought it contained rubbish. no thing!

