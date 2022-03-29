Big bank under suspicion. American politicians are looking into Credit Suisse because of the sanctions.

Thomas Gotstein, CEO of Credit Suisse, has to explain himself to American politics. image archive:

A key committee in the US House of Representatives asked the CEO of Credit Suisse to provide documents. US policy wants to ensure that the bank does not circumvent Russian sanctions.

“We are writing to gather information on a recent report after Credit Suisse asked hedge funds and other investors to destroy documents related to yachts and private jets owned by Credit Suisse clients.”

This is the first sentence e-mail From the US House Oversight and Reform Committee to Zurich Bank CEO Thomas Gotstein: Credit Suisse (CS) is in trouble with US authorities after “financial times” I published a corresponding article in early March.

“This report raises significant concerns about Credit Suisse’s compliance with the severe sanctions imposed on the United States and its allies and partners. [Putin und Co] imposed.” Therefore, your “yachts, luxury apartments, assets and other illicit gains” have been frozen.

Post from Washington: Letter to CS CEO Thomas Gottstein.

The letter states that in light of the “timing and content of the request,” CS’s credibility is now at stake. That is why US politicians now want information from Zurich: the bank is to hand over written communications as well as presentations to investors, lists of participants and documents on guarantees and loans in relation to owners of yachts and private jets.

The Swiss have until April 11 to submit the documents. The letter was signed by the committee chairs, Caroline Maloney and Stephen Lynch. The bank wanted the operation when asked CNN He did not comment and referred to a previous press release.

The Financial Times reports that CS has loaned $2 billion to the Russians and accepted luxury goods as collateral. On March 3, the same bank disputed the statement that it called for the “document to be destroyed.” The names of these clients have not been discussed with the investors.