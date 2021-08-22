Biden spoke to the nation on Sunday about the evictions from Afghanistan

President Biden She is scheduled to speak to the nation on Sunday afternoon about efforts to expel American citizens and others Afghanistan, according to reports.

Biden’s speech is scheduled to be broadcast on television at four in the afternoon.

The announcement of the title plans came Saturday night, just hours after he met Biden National Security The report says the Afghan crisis advisor.

The White House released a photo of Biden’s meeting with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Army Chief Mark Mill, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and others on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

Case at Kabul Airport: At least 7 civilian deaths reported

It was a private meeting with Biden’s advisers sitting around the table with him – a transition from recent virtual meetings where President Camp David sat alone at a table talking to advisers who came from afar.

Biden wants to meet again with the National Security Council on Sunday. mountain message.

According to US Army Major General William Taylor, the US expelled nearly 17,000 people from Kabul last week, including 2,500 Americans. On Saturday, that number was about 3,800 in the past 24 hours, he said.

Biden promised the United States to expel any Americans wishing to leave Afghanistan by August 31st.

On Saturday, after people left Kabul, the US was reported to be considering adding commercial planes to bring back evacuees. US officials said the plane would not fly to Kabul happy focus business.