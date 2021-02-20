Biathlon World Cup 2021 in Pocluca: results, results and medal table

The Biathlon World Cup will take place from February 10 to February 21 in Pocluca, Slovenia. You can find the current medal schedule, scores and results here.
Biathlon World Cup It takes place from February 10 to 21 on the P بوكلluka Alpine Plateau in Slovenia. Who will win medals, will we secure a podium and come out of the races as winners? Who will win a gold, silver or bronze medal? All results and results with the current medal schedule can be found here.
Biathlon World Cup 2021: All results, results and winners on February 20 and 21
The final result of the individual competition days can be viewed here: Who is the winner, and who is the winner? All results and results at a glance, which is always updated after the races:
Wednesday 10 February: Mixed relay
- 1. Norway (Sturla Holm LegridAnd the Johannes Thinknes PoeAnd the Terrell EckhoffAnd the Marty Olsbo Rosland1:20: 19.3 hours / 0 penalty + 11 shooting ranges
- 2. Austria (David ComatzAnd the Simon willDonia Zduk Lisa Teresa Hauser) +27.0 sec ./0+2
- 3. Sweden (Sebastian SamuelsonAnd the Martin PonsilomaAnd the Lynn PearsonAnd the Hanna Auberge) + 30,6 / 0 + 8
- 4. Ukraine + 31,1 / 0 + 8
- 5. France + 46,2 / 1 + 10
- 6. Italy + 58,9 / 0 + 6
- 7. Germany (Eric Lesser/FrankenheinAnd the Arend Beaver/Clausthal ZellerfieldAnd the Denise Hermann/OberoiSenthalAnd the Franziska Prius/Agitated+1: 04.9 minutes 0 + 11
- 8. Canada +2: 06,0 / 0 + 6
- 9. Russia +2: 11,4 / 2 + 9
- 10. Switzerland +2: 38,5 / 1 + 9
Friday, February 12: Enemy men
- 1. Martin Ponsiloma (Sweden24:41.1 minutes / firing range;
- 2. Simon Distieux (France) +11,2 sec / 0;
- 3. Emilian Jacqueline (France) + 12,9 / 1;
- 4. Johannes Dale (Norway) + 22,4 / 1;
- 5. Johannes Thinknes Poe (Norway+ 22.5 / 2;
- 6. Quentin Fionn Maillette (France) + 23,9 / 1;
- 7. Sturla Holm Legrid (Norway+ 25.7 / 0;
- 8. Sebastian Samuelson (Sweden+ 26.7 / 1;
- 9. Target Bo (Norway) + 28,2 / 1;
- 10. Edward Latipeau (relationship Russia) + 33,3 / 1;
- … 36. Arend Beaver (Clausthal Zellerfield+1: 37.2 min / 2;
- 39. Benedict Dole (Breitnau+1: 43.7 / 4;
- … 45. Johannes Bold (Im Winkle+1: 57,3 / 4;
- 66. Eric Lesser (Frankenhein+2: 21.6 / 2
Saturday 13th February: Ladies’ Sprint
- 1. Terrell Eckhoff (Norway21: 18.7 minutes / firing range;
- 2. Anis Chevalier Bouche (France) +12.0 kr / 1;
- 3. Hanna Sola (Belarus) + 14,4 / 0;
- 4. Denise Hermann (OberoiSenthal+ 22.3 / 1;
- 5. Lisa Vitozzi (Italy+ 37.7 / 0;
- 6. Marty Olsbo Rosland (Norway) + 43,5 / 2;
- 7. Lena Hickey (Switzerland+ 49.5 / 1;
- 8. Franziska Prius (Agitated) + 50,4 / 1;
- 9. Lisa Teresa Hauser (Austria) + 50,5 / 2;
- 10. Hanna Auberge (Sweden) + 58,8 / 1;
- … 12. Vanessa Haines (Schliersee+1: 08.5 min / 1;
- … 31. Janina Hitesh (Schönwald I am Schwarzwald+1: 52.2 / 2
Sunday 14 February: Men are persecuted
- 1. Emilian Jacqueline (France31: 22.1 minutes / firing distance;
- 2. Sebastian Samuelson (Sweden) +7,3 sec / 0;
- 3. Johannes Thinknes Poe (Norway) + 8,1 / 2;
- 4. Quentin Fionn Maillette (France+ 32.5 / 2;
- 5. Simon Distieux (France+ 41,9 / 1;
- 6. Sturla Holm Legrid (Norway) + 57,9 / 1;
- 7. Edward Latipeau (Verband Russia+1: 35.1 min / 2;
- 8. Artem Prima (Ukraine+2: 00,6 / 3;
- 9. Simon will (Austria+2: 03,8 / 1;
- 10 – Andrei Rastorguegevs (Latvia+2: 12,1 / 3;
- … 20. Arend Beaver (Clausthal Zellerfield+2: 58.0 / 4;
- … 31. Benedict Dole (Breitnau+3: 34.4 / 6;
- 41. Johannes Bold (Im Winkle+4: 45.8 / 7
Sunday 14th February: Ladies
- 1. Terrell Eckhoff (Norway30: 38.1 minutes / 2 shooting range;
- 2. Lisa Teresa Hauser (Austria+17,3 kroner / 1;
- 3. Anis Chevalier Bouche (France+ 33.0 / 2;
- 4. Dorothea Ferrer (Italy) + 45,2 / 0;
- 5. Franziska Prius (Agitated) + 49,3 / 2;
- 6. Vanessa Haines (Schliersee+1: 05.1 min / 0;
- 7 – Olena Pedgroshna (Ukraine+1: 13.9 / 0;
- 8. Denise Hermann (OberoiSenthal+1: 16,3 / 3;
- 9. Marty Olsbo Rosland (Norway+1: 26.5 / 3;
- 10. Ingrid Landmark Toothache (Norway+1: 34.1 / 2;
- … 34. Janina Hitesh (Schönwald I am Schwarzwald) +3: 30.0 / 3
Tuesday 16 February: Single women
- 1. Marketa Davidova (Czech Republic42: 27.7 minutes / firing range;
- 2. Hanna Auberge (Sweden) +27,9 kronor / 1;
- 3. Ingrid Landmark Toothache (Norway+1: 04.0 min / 1;
- 4. Lisa Teresa Hauser (Austria+1: 52.2 / 2;
- 5. Sweetlana Meronua (bandage Russia+2: 05,8 / 2;
- 6. Selena Gasparin (Switzerland+2: 09,6 / 2;
- 7. Franziska Prius (Agitated+2: 14,4 / 2;
- 8. Irene Kadurich (Switzerland+2: 15,2 / 1;
- 9. Dorothea Ferrer (Italy+2: 20,2 / 2;
- 10 – Julia Schweiger (Austria+2: 20,8 / 1;
- … 15th. Denise Hermann (OberoiSenthal+2: 29.7 / 2;
- 33. Vanessa Haines (Schliersee+4: 16,9 / 3;
- 34. Marin Hammerschmidt (Winterberg+4: 20,7 / 2
Wednesday 17 February: Men’s singles
- 1. Sturla Holm Legrid (Norway49: 27.6 minutes / 0 firing range;
- 2. Arend Beaver (Clausthal Zellerfield) +16,9 sec / 0;
- 3. Johannes Dale (Norway+ 40.9 / 1;
- 4. Quentin Fionn Maillette (France+1: 12.9 min / 2;
- 5. Johannes Thinknes Poe (Norway+1: 13.5 / 2;
- 6. Saeed Karim Allah Khalili (Verband Russia+1: 45,3 / 0;
- 7. Simon will (Austria+1: 59.7 / 1;
- 8. Benedict Dole (Breitnau+2: 06,9 / 2;
- 9. Artem Prima (Ukraine+2: 31,2 / 1;
- 10. Roman Reese (Freiburg-Presgau+2: 31,6 / 1;
- … 24. Johannes Bold (Im Winkle+3: 58.1 / 3
Thursday February 18th: 1 mixed relay
- 1. Julia Simon/Antonin Goigonat (France36: 42.4 minutes / 0 penalty + 5 shots;
- 2. Terrell Eckhoff/Johannes Thinknes Poe (Norway+2,8 Sek./0+9;
- 3. Hanna Auberge/Sebastian Samuelson (Sweden) + 22,6 / 0 + 8;
- 4. Daria Blashko/Artem Prima (Ukraine) + 35,9 / 0 + 2;
- 5. Dorothea Ferrer/Lucas Hoover (Italy+ 55.2 / 1 + 6;
- 6. Lisa Teresa Hauser/Simon will (Austria+1: 03,5 min ./1+ 7;
- 7. Franziska Prius/Eric Lesser (Agitated/Frankenhein+1: 21,2 / 1 + 10;
- 8. Emma Lander /Christian Gao (Canada+1: 24.4 / 0 + 6;
- 9. Irene Kadurich/Benjamin Feiger (Switzerland+1: 50,2 / 1 + 9;
- 10- Joanna Taliharm /Renee Zahna (Estonia+1: 56,4 / 1 + 7
Saturday 20 February: Women follow
- 1. Norway (Ingrid Landmark Tandrifold, Terrell EckhoffAnd the Ida LianAnd the Marty Olsbo Rosland1:10: 39.0 H / 0 penalty + 11 shots;
- 2. Germany (Vanessa Haines/SchlierseeAnd the Janina Hitesh/Schönwald I am SchwarzwaldAnd the Denise Hermann/OberoiSenthalAnd the Franziska Prius/Agitated) +8,8 sec ./0+5;
- 3. Ukraine (Anastasia MirkushinaJulia Dshima Daria Blashko, Olena Pidgruschna) + 9.2 / 0 + 7;
- 4. Belarus + 28,8 / 0 + 8;
- 5. Sweden + 47,9 / 0 + 9;
- 6- Poland + 52.1 / 0 + 6;
- 7. Austria +1: 04.3 min ./0+15;
- 8. France +1: 15,2 / 0 + 5;
- 9. Italy +1: 28,1 / 0 + 9;
- 10. Czech Republic +1: 40,4 / 0 + 6
Saturday 20 February: Men relay
- 1. Norway (Sturla Holm LegridAnd the Target BoAnd the Johannes Thinknes Poe, Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen) 1:12: 27,4 Std./0 Strafrd. + 8 Schießf.
- 2. Sweden (Baby Wimling, Jessper Nlynn, Martin PonsilomaAnd the Sebastian Samuelson) +33,1 sec ./0+7;
- 3. Russian Federation (Association Russia – Saeed Karim Allah Khalili, Matwij Gilsejo, Alexander Logeno, Eduard Latypow) + 50,9 / 0 + 5;
- 4. France +1: 02,0 min ./1 +11;
- 5. Ukraine +1: 12.7 / 0 + 4;
- 6. Italy +1: 35.5 / 2 + 14;
- 7. Germany (Eric Lesser/FrankenheinAnd the Roman Reese/Freiburg-PresgauAnd the Arend Beaver/Clausthal ZellerfieldAnd the Benedict Dole/Breitnau+1: 43.2 / 0 + 4;
- 8. Slovenia +1: 44,3 / 0 + 8;
- 9. Belarus +2: 25,4 / 0 + 9;
- 10. Austria +2: 31,1 / 1 + 6
Sunday February 21: Collective departure for men / women
Biathlon World Cup 2021 in Pocluca: medal schedule, medal status and national standings
The current medal schedule (10 out of 12 competitions) is currently as follows:
|Place
|his mom
|Go
|silver
|Bronze
|sum
|1
|Norway
|6
|1
|3
|10
|2
|France
|2
|2
|2
|6
|3
|Sweden
|1
|3
|2
|6
|4
|Czech Republic
|1
|1
|5
|Austria
|2
|2
|5
|Germany
|2
|2
|7
|Belarus
|1
|1
|7
|bandage Russia
|1
|1
|7
|Ukraine
|1
|1
Biathlon World Cup 2020 review: country standings, medal schedule and medal status
|Place
|his mom
|Go
|silver
|Bronze
|sum
|1
|Norway
|6
|3
|2
|11
|2
|France
|3
|2
|3
|8
|3
|Italy
|2
|2
|4
|4
|Russia
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Germany
|4
|1
|5
|6
|United States of America
|1
|1
|7
|Czech Republic
|2
|2
|8
|Sweden
|1
|1
2020 World Biathlon Championship Review: The Winners
Placement in Men: Winners and Winners
|Place
|Athlete
|Go
|silver
|Bronze
|sum
|1
|Johannes Thinknes Poe
|3
|3
|6
|2
|Emilian Jacqueline
|2
|2
|4
|3
|Martin Forcade
|2
|1
|3
|4
|Quentin Fionn Maillet
|1
|2
|3
|5
|Alexander Logeno
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Target Bo
|1
|1
|2
|7
|Simon Distieux
|1
|1
|8
|Eric Lesser
|1
|1
|2
|9
|Lucas Hoover
|1
|1
|9
|Dominic Wendish
|1
|1
|9
|Vettel Sagstad Christiansen
|1
|1
|9
|Johannes Dale
|1
|1
|13
|Michel Karkmar
|1
|1
|13
|Dominic Landringer
|1
|1
|13
|Ondrej Moravik
|1
|1
|13
|Arend Beaver
|1
|1
|13
|Benedict all
|1
|1
|13
|Philip Horn
|1
|1
Placement among women: winners and winners
|Place
|Athlete
|Go
|silver
|Bronze
|sum
|1
|Mars Olsip Ruisland
|5
|2
|7
|2
|Dorothea Ferrer
|2
|2
|4
|3
|Terrell Eckhoff
|2
|2
|4
|Synnove Solemda
|1
|1
|4
|Ingrid Lanmark Tandrivold
|1
|1
|6
|Denise Hermann
|2
|2
|6
|Vanessa Haines
|2
|2
|6
|Franziska Prius
|2
|2
|9
|Susan Dunkley
|1
|1
|9
|Caroline Horschler
|1
|1
|9
|Lisa Vitozzi
|1
|1
|12
|Anees special
|1
|1
|12
|Lucy Sharvatova
|1
|1
|12
|Marketa Davidova
|1
|1
|12
|Julia Dshima
|1
|1
|12
|Anastasija Mirkushina
|1
|1
|12
|Hanna Auberge
|1
|1
|12
|Olina Pedroshna
|1
|1
|12
|Eva Kristin Buscarsikova
|1
|1
|12
|Weta Simrenko
|1
|1
