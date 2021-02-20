Biathlon World Cup 2021 in Pocluca: results, results and medal table

The Biathlon World Cup will take place from February 10 to February 21 in Pocluca, Slovenia. You can find the current medal schedule, scores and results here.

The

Biathlon World Cup It takes place from February 10 to 21 on the P بوكلluka Alpine Plateau in Slovenia. Who will win medals, will we secure a podium and come out of the races as winners? Who will win a gold, silver or bronze medal? All results and results with the current medal schedule can be found here.

Biathlon World Cup 2021: All results, results and winners on February 20 and 21

The final result of the individual competition days can be viewed here: Who is the winner, and who is the winner? All results and results at a glance, which is always updated after the races:

Wednesday 10 February: Mixed relay

1. Norway ( Sturla Holm Legrid And the Johannes Thinknes Poe And the Terrell Eckhoff And the Marty Olsbo Rosland 1:20: 19.3 hours / 0 penalty + 11 shooting ranges

( And the And the And the 1:20: 19.3 hours / 0 penalty + 11 shooting ranges 2. Austria ( David Comatz And the Simon will Donia Zduk Lisa Teresa Hauser ) +27.0 sec ./0+2

( And the Donia Zduk ) +27.0 sec ./0+2 3. Sweden ( Sebastian Samuelson And the Martin Ponsiloma And the Lynn Pearson And the Hanna Auberge ) + 30,6 / 0 + 8

( And the And the And the ) + 30,6 / 0 + 8 4. Ukraine + 31,1 / 0 + 8

+ 31,1 / 0 + 8 5. France + 46,2 / 1 + 10

+ 46,2 / 1 + 10 6. Italy + 58,9 / 0 + 6

+ 58,9 / 0 + 6 7. Germany ( Eric Lesser / Frankenhein And the Arend Beaver / Clausthal Zellerfield And the Denise Hermann / OberoiSenthal And the Franziska Prius / Agitated +1: 04.9 minutes 0 + 11

( / And the / And the / And the / +1: 04.9 minutes 0 + 11 8. Canada +2: 06,0 / 0 + 6

+2: 06,0 / 0 + 6 9. Russia +2: 11,4 / 2 + 9

+2: 11,4 / 2 + 9 10. Switzerland +2: 38,5 / 1 + 9

Friday, February 12: Enemy men

1. Martin Ponsiloma ( Sweden 24:41.1 minutes / firing range;

( 24:41.1 minutes / firing range; 2. Simon Distieux ( France ) +11,2 sec / 0;

( ) +11,2 sec / 0; 3. Emilian Jacqueline ( France ) + 12,9 / 1;

( ) + 12,9 / 1; 4. Johannes Dale ( Norway ) + 22,4 / 1;

Dale ( ) + 22,4 / 1; 5. Johannes Thinknes Poe ( Norway + 22.5 / 2;

( + 22.5 / 2; 6. Quentin Fionn Maillette ( France ) + 23,9 / 1;

Maillette ( ) + 23,9 / 1; 7. Sturla Holm Legrid ( Norway + 25.7 / 0;

( + 25.7 / 0; 8. Sebastian Samuelson ( Sweden + 26.7 / 1;

( + 26.7 / 1; 9. Target Bo ( Norway ) + 28,2 / 1;

( ) + 28,2 / 1; 10. Edward Latipeau (relationship Russia ) + 33,3 / 1;

) + 33,3 / 1; … 36. Arend Beaver ( Clausthal Zellerfield +1: 37.2 min / 2;

( +1: 37.2 min / 2; 39. Benedict Dole ( Breitnau +1: 43.7 / 4;

( +1: 43.7 / 4; … 45. Johannes Bold ( Im Winkle +1: 57,3 / 4;

Bold ( +1: 57,3 / 4; 66. Eric Lesser ( Frankenhein +2: 21.6 / 2

Saturday 13th February: Ladies’ Sprint

1. Terrell Eckhoff ( Norway 21: 18.7 minutes / firing range;

( 21: 18.7 minutes / firing range; 2. Anis Chevalier Bouche ( France ) +12.0 kr / 1;

( ) +12.0 kr / 1; 3. Hanna Sola ( Belarus ) + 14,4 / 0;

( ) + 14,4 / 0; 4. Denise Hermann ( OberoiSenthal + 22.3 / 1;

( + 22.3 / 1; 5. Lisa Vitozzi ( Italy + 37.7 / 0;

( + 37.7 / 0; 6. Marty Olsbo Rosland ( Norway ) + 43,5 / 2;

( ) + 43,5 / 2; 7. Lena Hickey ( Switzerland + 49.5 / 1;

( + 49.5 / 1; 8. Franziska Prius ( Agitated ) + 50,4 / 1;

( ) + 50,4 / 1; 9. Lisa Teresa Hauser ( Austria ) + 50,5 / 2;

( ) + 50,5 / 2; 10. Hanna Auberge ( Sweden ) + 58,8 / 1;

( ) + 58,8 / 1; … 12. Vanessa Haines ( Schliersee +1: 08.5 min / 1;

( +1: 08.5 min / 1; … 31. Janina Hitesh ( Schönwald I am Schwarzwald +1: 52.2 / 2

Sunday 14 February: Men are persecuted

1. Emilian Jacqueline ( France 31: 22.1 minutes / firing distance;

( 31: 22.1 minutes / firing distance; 2. Sebastian Samuelson ( Sweden ) +7,3 sec / 0;

( ) +7,3 sec / 0; 3. Johannes Thinknes Poe ( Norway ) + 8,1 / 2;

( ) + 8,1 / 2; 4. Quentin Fionn Maillette ( France + 32.5 / 2;

Maillette ( + 32.5 / 2; 5. Simon Distieux ( France + 41,9 / 1;

( + 41,9 / 1; 6. Sturla Holm Legrid ( Norway ) + 57,9 / 1;

( ) + 57,9 / 1; 7. Edward Latipeau (Verband Russia +1: 35.1 min / 2;

+1: 35.1 min / 2; 8. Artem Prima ( Ukraine +2: 00,6 / 3;

( +2: 00,6 / 3; 9. Simon will ( Austria +2: 03,8 / 1;

( +2: 03,8 / 1; 10 – Andrei Rastorguegevs ( Latvia +2: 12,1 / 3;

+2: 12,1 / 3; … 20. Arend Beaver ( Clausthal Zellerfield +2: 58.0 / 4;

( +2: 58.0 / 4; … 31. Benedict Dole ( Breitnau +3: 34.4 / 6;

( +3: 34.4 / 6; 41. Johannes Bold ( Im Winkle +4: 45.8 / 7

Sunday 14th February: Ladies

1. Terrell Eckhoff ( Norway 30: 38.1 minutes / 2 shooting range;

( 30: 38.1 minutes / 2 shooting range; 2. Lisa Teresa Hauser ( Austria +17,3 kroner / 1;

( +17,3 kroner / 1; 3. Anis Chevalier Bouche ( France + 33.0 / 2;

( + 33.0 / 2; 4. Dorothea Ferrer ( Italy ) + 45,2 / 0;

( ) + 45,2 / 0; 5. Franziska Prius ( Agitated ) + 49,3 / 2;

( ) + 49,3 / 2; 6. Vanessa Haines ( Schliersee +1: 05.1 min / 0;

( +1: 05.1 min / 0; 7 – Olena Pedgroshna ( Ukraine +1: 13.9 / 0;

+1: 13.9 / 0; 8. Denise Hermann ( OberoiSenthal +1: 16,3 / 3;

( +1: 16,3 / 3; 9. Marty Olsbo Rosland ( Norway +1: 26.5 / 3;

( +1: 26.5 / 3; 10. Ingrid Landmark Toothache ( Norway +1: 34.1 / 2;

Toothache ( +1: 34.1 / 2; … 34. Janina Hitesh ( Schönwald I am Schwarzwald ) +3: 30.0 / 3

Tuesday 16 February: Single women

1. Marketa Davidova ( Czech Republic 42: 27.7 minutes / firing range;

( 42: 27.7 minutes / firing range; 2. Hanna Auberge ( Sweden ) +27,9 kronor / 1;

( ) +27,9 kronor / 1; 3. Ingrid Landmark Toothache ( Norway +1: 04.0 min / 1;

Toothache ( +1: 04.0 min / 1; 4. Lisa Teresa Hauser ( Austria +1: 52.2 / 2;

( +1: 52.2 / 2; 5. Sweetlana Meronua (bandage Russia +2: 05,8 / 2;

(bandage +2: 05,8 / 2; 6. Selena Gasparin ( Switzerland +2: 09,6 / 2;

( +2: 09,6 / 2; 7. Franziska Prius ( Agitated +2: 14,4 / 2;

( +2: 14,4 / 2; 8. Irene Kadurich ( Switzerland +2: 15,2 / 1;

( +2: 15,2 / 1; 9. Dorothea Ferrer ( Italy +2: 20,2 / 2;

( +2: 20,2 / 2; 10 – Julia Schweiger ( Austria +2: 20,8 / 1;

+2: 20,8 / 1; … 15th. Denise Hermann ( OberoiSenthal +2: 29.7 / 2;

( +2: 29.7 / 2; 33. Vanessa Haines ( Schliersee +4: 16,9 / 3;

( +4: 16,9 / 3; 34. Marin Hammerschmidt ( Winterberg +4: 20,7 / 2

Wednesday 17 February: Men’s singles

1. Sturla Holm Legrid ( Norway 49: 27.6 minutes / 0 firing range;

( 49: 27.6 minutes / 0 firing range; 2. Arend Beaver ( Clausthal Zellerfield ) +16,9 sec / 0;

( ) +16,9 sec / 0; 3. Johannes Dale ( Norway + 40.9 / 1;

Dale ( + 40.9 / 1; 4. Quentin Fionn Maillette ( France +1: 12.9 min / 2;

Maillette ( +1: 12.9 min / 2; 5. Johannes Thinknes Poe ( Norway +1: 13.5 / 2;

( +1: 13.5 / 2; 6. Saeed Karim Allah Khalili (Verband Russia +1: 45,3 / 0;

+1: 45,3 / 0; 7. Simon will ( Austria +1: 59.7 / 1;

( +1: 59.7 / 1; 8. Benedict Dole ( Breitnau +2: 06,9 / 2;

( +2: 06,9 / 2; 9. Artem Prima ( Ukraine +2: 31,2 / 1;

( +2: 31,2 / 1; 10. Roman Reese ( Freiburg-Presgau +2: 31,6 / 1;

( +2: 31,6 / 1; … 24. Johannes Bold ( Im Winkle +3: 58.1 / 3

Thursday February 18th: 1 mixed relay

1. Julia Simon / Antonin Goigonat ( France 36: 42.4 minutes / 0 penalty + 5 shots;

/ ( 36: 42.4 minutes / 0 penalty + 5 shots; 2. Terrell Eckhoff / Johannes Thinknes Poe ( Norway +2,8 Sek./0+9;

/ ( +2,8 Sek./0+9; 3. Hanna Auberge / Sebastian Samuelson ( Sweden ) + 22,6 / 0 + 8;

/ ( ) + 22,6 / 0 + 8; 4. Daria Blashko / Artem Prima ( Ukraine ) + 35,9 / 0 + 2;

/ ( ) + 35,9 / 0 + 2; 5. Dorothea Ferrer / Lucas Hoover ( Italy + 55.2 / 1 + 6;

/ ( + 55.2 / 1 + 6; 6. Lisa Teresa Hauser / Simon will ( Austria +1: 03,5 min ./1+ 7;

/ ( +1: 03,5 min ./1+ 7; 7. Franziska Prius / Eric Lesser ( Agitated / Frankenhein +1: 21,2 / 1 + 10;

/ ( / +1: 21,2 / 1 + 10; 8. Emma Lander / Christian Gao ( Canada +1: 24.4 / 0 + 6;

( +1: 24.4 / 0 + 6; 9. Irene Kadurich / Benjamin Feiger ( Switzerland +1: 50,2 / 1 + 9;

/ ( +1: 50,2 / 1 + 9; 10- Joanna Taliharm / Renee Zahna ( Estonia +1: 56,4 / 1 + 7

Saturday 20 February: Women follow

1. Norway ( Ingrid Landmark Tandrifold, Terrell Eckhoff And the Ida Lian And the Marty Olsbo Rosland 1:10: 39.0 H / 0 penalty + 11 shots;

( Tandrifold, And the And the 1:10: 39.0 H / 0 penalty + 11 shots; 2. Germany ( Vanessa Haines / Schliersee And the Janina Hitesh / Schönwald I am Schwarzwald And the Denise Hermann / OberoiSenthal And the Franziska Prius / Agitated ) +8,8 sec ./0+5;

( / And the / I am And the / And the / ) +8,8 sec ./0+5; 3. Ukraine ( Anastasia Mirkushina Julia Dshima Daria Blashko , Olena Pidgruschna) + 9.2 / 0 + 7;

( Julia Dshima , Olena Pidgruschna) + 9.2 / 0 + 7; 4. Belarus + 28,8 / 0 + 8;

+ 28,8 / 0 + 8; 5. Sweden + 47,9 / 0 + 9;

+ 47,9 / 0 + 9; 6- Poland + 52.1 / 0 + 6;

7. Austria +1: 04.3 min ./0+15;

+1: 04.3 min ./0+15; 8. France +1: 15,2 / 0 + 5;

+1: 15,2 / 0 + 5; 9. Italy +1: 28,1 / 0 + 9;

+1: 28,1 / 0 + 9; 10. Czech Republic +1: 40,4 / 0 + 6

Saturday 20 February: Men relay

1. Norway ( Sturla Holm Legrid And the Target Bo And the Johannes Thinknes Poe , Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen) 1:12: 27,4 Std./0 Strafrd. + 8 Schießf.

( And the And the , Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen) 1:12: 27,4 Std./0 Strafrd. + 8 Schießf. 2. Sweden (Baby Wimling, Jessper Nlynn, Martin Ponsiloma And the Sebastian Samuelson ) +33,1 sec ./0+7;

(Baby Wimling, Jessper Nlynn, And the ) +33,1 sec ./0+7; 3. Russian Federation (Association Russia – Saeed Karim Allah Khalili, Matwij Gilsejo, Alexander Logeno , Eduard Latypow) + 50,9 / 0 + 5;

– Saeed Karim Allah Khalili, Matwij Gilsejo, , Eduard Latypow) + 50,9 / 0 + 5; 4. France +1: 02,0 min ./1 +11;

+1: 02,0 min ./1 +11; 5. Ukraine +1: 12.7 / 0 + 4;

+1: 12.7 / 0 + 4; 6. Italy +1: 35.5 / 2 + 14;

+1: 35.5 / 2 + 14; 7. Germany ( Eric Lesser / Frankenhein And the Roman Reese / Freiburg-Presgau And the Arend Beaver / Clausthal Zellerfield And the Benedict Dole / Breitnau +1: 43.2 / 0 + 4;

( / And the / And the / And the / +1: 43.2 / 0 + 4; 8. Slovenia +1: 44,3 / 0 + 8;

+1: 44,3 / 0 + 8; 9. Belarus +2: 25,4 / 0 + 9;

+2: 25,4 / 0 + 9; 10. Austria +2: 31,1 / 1 + 6

Sunday February 21: Collective departure for men / women

Biathlon World Cup 2021 in Pocluca: medal schedule, medal status and national standings

The current medal schedule (10 out of 12 competitions) is currently as follows:

Place his mom Go silver Bronze sum 1 Norway 6 1 3 10 2 France 2 2 2 6 3 Sweden 1 3 2 6 4 Czech Republic 1 1 5 Austria 2 2 5 Germany 2 2 7 Belarus 1 1 7 bandage Russia 1 1 7 Ukraine 1 1

Biathlon World Cup 2020 review: country standings, medal schedule and medal status

Place his mom Go silver Bronze sum 1 Norway 6 3 2 11 2 France 3 2 3 8 3 Italy 2 2 4 4 Russia 1 1 2 5 Germany 4 1 5 6 United States of America 1 1 7 Czech Republic 2 2 8 Sweden 1 1

2020 World Biathlon Championship Review: The Winners

Placement in Men: Winners and Winners

Place Athlete Go silver Bronze sum 1 Johannes Thinknes Poe 3 3 6 2 Emilian Jacqueline 2 2 4 3 Martin Forcade 2 1 3 4 Quentin Fionn Maillet 1 2 3 5 Alexander Logeno 1 1 2 6 Target Bo 1 1 2 7 Simon Distieux 1 1 8 Eric Lesser 1 1 2 9 Lucas Hoover 1 1 9 Dominic Wendish 1 1 9 Vettel Sagstad Christiansen 1 1 9 Johannes Dale 1 1 13 Michel Karkmar 1 1 13 Dominic Landringer 1 1 13 Ondrej Moravik 1 1 13 Arend Beaver 1 1 13 Benedict all 1 1 13 Philip Horn 1 1

Placement among women: winners and winners

Place Athlete Go silver Bronze sum 1 Mars Olsip Ruisland 5 2 7 2 Dorothea Ferrer 2 2 4 3 Terrell Eckhoff 2 2 4 Synnove Solemda 1 1 4 Ingrid Lanmark Tandrivold 1 1 6 Denise Hermann 2 2 6 Vanessa Haines 2 2 6 Franziska Prius 2 2 9 Susan Dunkley 1 1 9 Caroline Horschler 1 1 9 Lisa Vitozzi 1 1 12 Anees special 1 1 12 Lucy Sharvatova 1 1 12 Marketa Davidova 1 1 12 Julia Dshima 1 1 12 Anastasija Mirkushina 1 1 12 Hanna Auberge 1 1 12 Olina Pedroshna 1 1 12 Eva Kristin Buscarsikova 1 1 12 Weta Simrenko 1 1

We want to know your opinion: Die Augsburg General So he works with the polling institute CV together. Read here what the representative surveys are about and why you should register.





Tracking threads