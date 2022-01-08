Biathlon – that’s what winter sports on Saturday bring – Sports

Oberhof (dpa) – German winter sports fans want to shine in the team: the athletes are held in team competitions at the World Cup at home in Oberhof as well as at the European Speed ​​Skating Championships in Heerenveen.

Alexander Schmid is hoping for another impressive result in the Giant Slalom in Adelboden.

biathlon

World Cup in Oberhof:

12.15pm: Mixed relay, 4x6km (ARD and Eurosport) 14.45pm: Mixed singles (ARD and Eurosport)

On the second day of competition in the Thuringian Forest, German ski hunters will once again set their sights on the podium. With the mixed relay, there is a rehearsal for the Winter Olympics in Oberhof in just under a month in Beijing. Vanessa Haines, Vanessa Voigt, Benedict Dole and Roman Reis compete for the German team. Then Francesca Hildebrand and Eric Lesser competed in a singles mix. This discipline is already part of the program at the world championships, but not at the Winter Games. In Friday’s sprints, it wasn’t enough to get into the top three at the start.

Ski jump

World Cup in Bischofshofen (Austria):

big hill men

4.00 pm: Round 1, then round 2 (ARD and Eurosport)

The Seventy Four Hills Championships is history, but the snowboarders stay in Bischofshofen. Just two days after the end of the round, the next World Cup is included in the program at the Paul-Ausserleitner-Schanze Stadium. After taking third place on Thursday, Karl Geiger of Oberstdorf is also one of the most promising candidates for Saturday’s podium. The favorite, however, is Japan’s Ryuu Kobayashi, who scored an all-around victory on the Tour and is also the World Cup leader.

Alpine skiing

World Cup in Kranjska Gora (Slovenia):

9.30 a.m.: Giant slalom, women, round 1 (Eurosport and ARD) 12.30 p.m.: Giant slalom, women, round 2 (Eurosport and ARD)

World Cup in Adelboden (Switzerland)

10.30 a.m.: Giant slalom, men, round 1 (Eurosport and ARD) 1.30 p.m.: Giant slalom, men, round 2 (Eurosport and ARD)

Can Alexander Schmid assert his strength or is third place in Alta Badia a happy slip? So far, the piste in Adelboden hasn’t been at least a good place for the Allgäu, who have always missed the top 15 in recent years. Julian Rauchfuss and Fabian Gratz complete a trio in the Giant Slalom. Emma Escher is aiming for her second best 15 in winter in Slovenia, which means qualifying for the Olympics.

nordic mix

World Cup in Val di Fiemi (Italy):

9:30 a.m.: singles, normal hill/10 km, men, jump 12:30 p.m.: singles, normal hill/10 km, men, cross-country 1.30 p.m.: singles, group start 5 km/normal hill, women , cross – snowboard at 6.00 pm: individual, group start 5 km / hill normal, women, jump

The first mixed blend in history ended, Norway won the premiere ahead of Austria and Germany. Now there are two singles in the program. It’s the men’s turn in the morning and the women’s in the afternoon. For the German athletes combined, there is a rare chance of a victory because Commander in Chief Jarl Magnus Reber is not participating due to back problems. It is clear that Norwegians have a preference among women. Jeda Westfold Hansen has won all the singles so far.

speed skating

European Championship Heerenveen (Netherlands):

2.30pm: team sprint, men 2.49pm: 500m, women 3.28pm: 5000m, men’s 4.58pm: 1500m, women

The runners want to ensure a sense of accomplishment as a team after Joel Dofter finished fifth over the 1,000m at the start of the European Championship. In the team race, the German trio around 26-year-old Inzel got an outside chance on the podium. “You can get a medal,” said Nadine Seidinglans, sporting director of the German Speed ​​and Short Track Federation. In the absence of Germany’s top long-distance rider Patrick Beckert, who missed the European Championships with the goal of competing in the Winter Olympics, the hope lies in Felix Regnen for a good spot.

Bob

World Cup in Winterberg:

9.45 a.m.: Monobob, Round 1 11.15 a.m.: Monobob, Round 2 1.30 p.m.: sled for 2 man, Round 1 3 p.m.: sled for two, Round 2 (ARD approx 11.55 a.m. and 3.35 p.m.)

In the monobob game, Olympic rookies Laura Nolte and Mariama Jamanka want to show their leadership progress in the new field. In two-man bobsleigh, Francesco Friedrich wants to return to success with Alexander Schuller after the defeat at Sigulda. Like pilot Christoph Havre, Johannes Lochner is still looking for Olympic motivation in the bobsleigh.

skating

World Cup in Sigulda (Lithuania)

9.10 a.m.: Singles, men, round 1 10.45 a.m.: singles, men, round 2 12.30 p.m.: doubles, men, round 1 1:50 p.m.: doubles, men, round 2 (ARD, 11.15 a.m. and 1:00 a.m. evening)

After the nomination proposals for participation in the Olympic Games, preparations for the Winter Games enter the decisive stage with Mundial Sigulda. National team coach Norbert Loach was satisfied with his team’s performance in Winterberg. “Recently we have seen a huge increase in performance, for example in Wendl/Arlt and Johannes Ludwig,” the 59-year-old said. The two-seater Wendl/Arlt wants to confirm his first World Cup win this winter, and World Cup winner Ludwig is aiming for his fifth success of the season.

And otherwise?

Freestyle skiing and snowboarding

World Cup in Mont-Tremblant (Canada):

It’s 8 pm, Mughals, women and men

Weltcup at Mammoth Mountain (USA):

10 p.m. Muggles, women’s incline, men’s incline, women’s

3.30 a.m.: Halfpipe, for men 6.30 p.m.: Halfpipe, for women

World Cup in Krasnoyarsk (Russia):

08.00: singles snowboard, snowboard men, cross singles, women

World Cup in Scuol (Switzerland):

2.30 pm: skateboard

Parallel giant slalom, giant slalom for men, women

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 220107-99-631127 / 2