BGMI 8 Bit Esports Team Says Goodbye to Ryde and Tsunami – GBS News

8 Bit Esports, one of the leading esports organizations in the Indian gaming community, has said goodbye to BGMI players known as Irradiated and Tsunami. The team performed poorly in the last official BGMI tournament i.e. BMOC Round 4. The 8-Bit team finished 14th overall on day three of the BGMI Open Challenge, eliminating them along with the other teams from the tournament.

Team 8 Bit has its own story of celebrating the first ever chicken dinner for the Indian team in a global event. The team is one of the two teams that qualified for the first PUBG Mobile global event – PMSC Asia 630. Animesh ‘Thug’ Agarwal and Lokesh Jain aka Goldy Bhai are co-founders of Team 8-Bit and Thug, aka Thugwa, owner of 8-bit creatives . 8-Bit Creatives has many famous operators and content creators under its banner.

8 Bit Esports officially splits from Rayed and Tsunami after the team’s poor performance in BMOC R4

Photo via 8Bit Esports Official, Instagram

Last month, the team announced the BGMI roster of 6 via their official Instagram account, comprising of 2 veteran players and 4 new players. The team was also invited to BMOC The Grind, but the event did not go well for the team. As such, the Foundation announced its new squad prior to the Battleground Mobile Open Challenge 2022 Round 4 when the team was invited. The squad consisted of the following players:

Regaltos

I want to Crazy man the juice

tsunami

Secret

Rayed has previous professional experience playing PUBG Mobile Competitive (now BGMI) in various organizations like Revenge Esports, Godlike Esports, Team iNSANE etc. Tsunami is a BGMI Pro player selected by 8-Bit Esports prior to the BMOC Round 4. After the team’s poor performance, the Foundation decided to release both players.

Recently, Team 8-Bit manager Mercy confirmed that Rayed will be fired from The Crew. He added that this is not because of his way of playing, but because of the team’s problems such as anger and anger. Mercy confirmed that Regaltos has also left Team 8-Bit and says the team is doing trials. Therefore, we can expect new changes and additions to the team soon.

Also check out the video below of Rayed explaining that it won’t last in 8-bit.

Thank you for reading this article to the end. For more exclusive media and tech content, like our Facebook page