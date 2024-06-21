June 21, 2024

Beyond Good & Evil 2 is still in the works

Gilbert Cox June 21, 2024 2 min read

Unfortunately, it often happens that players have to wait a long time for the game’s sequel or it never appears. The game is developed by Ubisoft Beyond good and evil But this is a particularly long case: as early as 2008, five years after the game’s release, the first trailer for the successor was shown. More announcements followed in the coming years, with the last video released in 2018. Until today Beyond and Evil 2 But it hasn’t been released yet – and a release date is still missing.

The successor will come – at some point

Ubisoft has now announced a second remake of the original game: following the HD release in 2011, the 20th Anniversary Edition was recently introduced. It will go on sale next Tuesday, June 25, and will include, among other things, a new mission that is supposed to connect the game to the plot of Beyond Good & Evil 2:

“Learn more about Jade’s childhood and her connection to Beyond Good & Evil 2 thanks to a new treasure hunt throughout Hillys! Collect exclusive cosmetic rewards as you progress through the game and explore the planet.”

