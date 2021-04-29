Beware of WhatsApp pink: criminals who create new scams on the go

Updated April 29, 2021 at 2:45 pm

Beware of the new WhatsApp scam.

Links that promise to give Messenger a new, pink look are being sent.

Instead, cyber criminals block photos and files on smartphones and demand a ransom.

WhatsApp users are alert: cybercriminals are currently sending again potentially dangerous messages to your Android smartphone. This time he promised a color update for the messenger.

Pink Promises Message for WhatsApp

A link is sent with the message, which should lead to an alleged software update making WhatsApp pink, chip.de writes. When you click on the link (which is not recommended), a pink version of messenger is already installed, which amazingly imitates the original.

Unfortunately, the whole thing has a big problem: if you give the app access to contacts in the address book or to personal data, it will be misused to send the sheep program to family, friends and acquaintances. In the background, contacts from other messengers are also read and misused. In some cases, files and photos are also encrypted and required ransom.

This is how you can protect yourself from malware

According to the experts, those who have already installed the app should proceed as follows:

Move that smart phone First in flight mode to prevent any spread of the program.

After that, delete the app immediately.

Check app permissions and reset them to apps you don’t know.

It is generally recommended not to click on links with unknown or questionable content. Criminals can use it to install unwanted and dangerous programs on smartphones.

If you receive such messages from friends or acquaintances, indicate potential security risks.

