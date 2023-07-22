Best cities for students worldwide: Germans are there too

The most popular city for students is London. Andresser / Getty Images

QS Quacquarelly Symonds surveyed 100,000 prospective, current and former students worldwide. The ranking values ​​160 cities in five categories. In general, London is the number one student city. The capital of England has reached a maximum of 100 degrees. This is followed by Tokyo and Seoul. However, there are also two German cities in the top ten: Munich moved up to fifth place and Berlin to eighth.

If you want to study, you have a lot of options all over the world. QS Quacquarelly Symonds has discovered cities that are particularly suitable for students. The company specializes in higher education and regularly publishes a Ranking of the best student cities in the world. Again this year, 160 cities were evaluated according to their suitability for the study.

London is at the top of the list. The city won the ranking with a total of 100 points. After that, Tokyo and Seoul will follow. As the best German city, Munich is in fifth place – and Berlin to eighth.

Only London has a maximum score of 100

To rank, QS Quacquarelly Symonds surveyed 100,000 prospective, current and former students. There were six indicators: ‘university rating’, ‘student voice’, ‘student mix’, ’employer activity’, ‘desirability’ and ‘affordability’. Then a comprehensive arrangement of these was created. Cities with at least 100,000 residents and at least two universities are included in the ranking.

London achieved the highest overall score. The city was able to impress students with institutions such as Imperial College London and King’s College London. Tokyo ranks second with 98 points, including institutions such as the University of Tokyo and the Tokyo Institute of Technology. Seoul is the third this year. I lost one place compared to last year.

Two German cities made it into the top 10 this year. The Bavarian capital, Munich, is very popular with students and is in fifth place this year with a score of 97.1 points. Despite the good result, Munich is rated worse than last year. The city was in second place. Berlin also did well in the ranking (95 points) and is in eighth place. That’s two places worse than before, but still in the top ten.

The only country besides Germany with two student cities in the top ten is Australia. Melbourne ranks fourth with 97.3 points, 0.2 points ahead of Munich (97.1 points). The Australian capital, Sydney, came in seventh place (96.2 points).

These are the ten most popular student cities for students

classification city nation Achieve a result 1 London United kingdom 100 points 2 Tokyo Japan 98 points 3 flood South Korea 97.6 points 4 Melbourne Australia 97.3 points 5 Munich Germany 97.1 points 6 Paris France 96.3 points 7 Sydney Australia 96.2 points VIII Berlin Germany 95 points VIII Zurich Switzerland 95 points 10 Boston United States of America 92.3 points

Read also A new survey among young professionals: Students would like to work in these companies

results for each category

“University Ranking”

In the “University Ranking” universities are evaluated directly. It is also important how many universities are in the city and how they performed in the previous rankings.

classification city nation Scored points 1 flood South Korea 100 points 2 London United kingdom 94.9 points 3 Tokyo Japan 90.1 points

The first place in the “University Ranking” is Seoul with a full 100 points. It comes behind London with 94.9 points. The Japanese capital, Tokyo, came in third place (90.1 points). Munich and Berlin are behind each other. However, not in the top ten and not in the top twenty either. Munich is in 33rd place (58.1 points). Berlin ranks first (34th with 57.2 points).

Student Voice

The Student Voice category is evaluated primarily by the students themselves. Several factors play a role in this. Among other things, it assesses the city’s friendliness, sustainability and diversity.

classification city nation Scored points 1 Berlin Germany 100 points 2 London United kingdom 98.4 points 2 Melbourne Australia 98.4 points

Berlin is the only city to score 100 here, which puts it in first place. There is no third place, as London and Melbourne share the second place (98.4 points). Munich ranks eighth in this category with a score of 95.8 points.

“student mix”

Three aspects are evaluated in the Student Mix category: First, the size of the city’s student population. Second, how many students come from abroad and third, how inclusive is the city (and accompanying country).

classification city nation Scored points 1 Coventry United kingdom 100 points 2 Edinburgh United kingdom 99.7 points 3 Melbourne Australia 98.6 points

Coventry achieved 100 points in the Student Mix category. The student city is located in the center of the United Kingdom (UK). The second place with a score of 99.7 points is Edinburgh, the capital of Scotland. The Australian city of Melbourne ranked third (98.6 points). In Student Mix, the best German city is Munich, with 93.6 points, in ninth place. With just 81.3 points, Berlin is ranked 45th.

“Employer Activity”

Employment relationships are evaluated for “employer activity”. This includes how to manage youth and youth employment in the city. Also important here is the opinion of workers about graduates of the city’s universities.

classification city nation Scored points 1 Mexico City Mexico 100 points 2 monterey Mexico 99.4 points 3 Boston United States of America 97.3 points

The top three places are occupied only by American cities. Mexico City is number one. I got a perfect score (100). Next comes Monterrey, also Mexico, with a score of 99.4 points. A city from the United States came in third: Boston, with 97.3 points. This time no German city is in the top ten. Munich reached 19th place (86.1 points) and Berlin only 23rd (84.2 points).

Read also US student admits: I did a semester abroad in Florence — and hated everything about it

“the desire”

In the Desire category, the primary focus is on security in the respective city. In addition, environmental pollution plays a role. Perhaps the most important question is also answered in this category: how many respondents would like to study in a city.

classification city nation Scored points 1 Copenhagen Denmark 100 points 2 Zurich Switzerland 99 points 3 Sydney Australia 98.4 points

European cities in particular impressed students with Desire. Copenhagen is in first place with 100 points. Then comes Zurich with 99 points. In third place is Sydney, with 98.4 points. The two best German cities got only eleventh place (Berlin with 91.5 points) and twelfth (Munich with 91.4 points).

“affordability”

The cost of living, as well as tuition, is crucial in the “affordability” category. Tuition fees and living costs incurred are taken care of.

classification city nation Scored points 1 Yogyakarta Indonesia 95 points 2 Astana Kazakhstan 90 points 3 Almaty Kazakhstan 88.2 points

Affordability is the only category in which no city has achieved the maximum score (100). Here the best places are occupied by cities in Asia. In first place (with a score of 95 points) is the city of Yogyakarta in Indonesia. Cities from Kazakhstan took the second and third places: Astana scored 90 points; Almaty got 88.2 points. Berlin and Munich scored the worst for “affordability”. Berlin is in 61st place with 54.5 points, and Munich is two places behind it (63rd place with 54 points). The best German city in this ranking was Hanover in 44th place with 60.1 points.