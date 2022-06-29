Bernie Ecclestone attacks Lewis Hamilton sharply and claims: Toto Wolff is tired of the record world champion

“He (Hamilton; editor’s note) has a fighting nature, but loses a little too easily for my taste,” added Ecclestone, who meanwhile offered Hamilton and Mercedes team boss Wolff a solution to the alleged dilemma.
“Louis could sell his seat to Toto: That’s how much I get, I’ll quit and give me half of what I’ll get.” Ecclestone explained that Toto could then make one of his magic deals and offer someone less money and keep the £20m.
With an estimated annual salary of £40m, Hamilton isn’t cheap for Mercedes.
Since Wolff is also a shareholder in the Mercedes team and therefore would benefit financially from the cost savings himself, this scenario only makes sense according to Ecclestone: “No one should tell Toto, because he has already thought about it himself.”
Ecclestone praises Russell – full criticism of Hamilton
According to the former Formula 1 chief, the fact that his teammate George Russell has left the seven-time world champion so far this season is not only due to the impressive performance of the new Mercedes driver.
Ecclestone continued: “I didn’t think he was that good, but he did an excellent job. I’m surprised. Or is Lewis doing a bad job? A little of both.”
“I don’t think he’s actively helping George either. I don’t think he’s doing anything and I don’t think he cares much. He’s not willing to put in the effort to win like he always did before,” the 91-year-old continued the criticism.
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) needs support in Baku
Ecclestone is safe: Hamilton’s back problems just act
Ecclestone also didn’t want to let go of the fact that Hamilton suffers more from the “rebound” of the W13 holder: “It’s all absolute bullshit! George is bigger and if (backache; editor’s note) has ever happened to anyone, then yes, maybe he is.”
But Ecclestone disagreed not only with Hamilton’s sporty appearance: “I don’t know what he’s always looking for in these weird outfits. Does he have a business with her? Does he want attention with her? Maybe that’s why.”
Mercedes driver Russell reveals: This is the relationship with Hamilton
