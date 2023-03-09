Bern: Fake Ukrainian takes a large amount of money from pensioners

Berne “lovable!” – Fake Ukrainian takes huge sum from 90 year old A woman pretended to be a refugee for nearly 90 years and cheated him out of a lot of money. For this she was given a suspended sentence. published Mar 9, 2023 at 4:14 am

In a total of four meetings, the accused stole from the old men 19,000 francs. 20 minutes / Matthias Speicher According to the criminal warrant, she led the nearly 90-year-old man to believe he had fled Ukraine. 20 minutes / Matthias Speicher Prosecutors sentenced her to a suspended prison sentence for fraud. 20 minutes / Matthias Speicher

A Romanian woman pretended to an elderly man that she had run away and needed money for an operation.

In several meetings, she stole 19,000 francs from her seniors.

Prosecutors sentenced her to a suspended prison sentence for fraud.

the Berne Public Prosecutor A Romanian citizen found herself guilty of multiple fraud and fraud attempts. According to the criminal order, she pretended to a 90-year-old man that he had fled Ukraine. She told him that she urgently needed kidney surgery and was in a lot of pain. She also pretended that she needed money to buy an apartment and furniture.

The 42-year-old assured the old man that of course he would get the money back. Occasional expressions of sympathy like “Schatzeli” and “I love you” did the rest until the old man fell for the scam. In the four meetings in October 2022, I took a total of 19,000 francs from him. At another meeting at the victim’s apartment, the attempted scam still stands.

Prison as a warning sign

The public prosecutor sentenced the Romanian to 180 days in prison. Imprisonment shall be suspended for a probationary period of two years. The 47 days the accused spent in police and pre-trial detention will be credited to her. The Public Prosecution justifies the imprisonment in terms of the woman’s financial situation. “Under no circumstances was it expected that a fine would be imposed.”

On the other hand, the decision has “special precautionary reasons”: with a view to “increasing the blame already” – the accused chose an old and frail man as the victim and proceeded very persistently – “a clear warning sign should be placed here”. This is only possible with a prison sentence – “especially since the accused knows very well that a fine can never be imposed.” However, she is billed for a smaller amount: she has to pay the procedural fee of CHF 2,800 herself.

Activate Bern Push now! Only with the Bern-Push for 20 minutes you get the latest news from the region of Bern, Friborg, Solothurn and Valais to your mobile phone at lightning speed. And this is how it works: In the 20 Minutes app, tap the “Cockpit” in the bottom-right corner. There on “Notifications” and then “Next”. Then select Bern for Regions, type Next again and then Confirm. there he is! We’re also on Instagram. Follow us for posts, stories and competitions from the region – and send us your photos and entries: 20 minutes from Bern.