Bennett paid a surprise visit to the United Arab Emirates – politics

Tel Aviv



– It was only in 2020 that Emirates signed an agreement to establish diplomatic relations with Israel. Now the head of Israel’s government, the new president, Mohammed bin Sajid, is visiting.



Israeli Prime Minister Naphtali Bennett paid a surprise visit to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday.

His office said the event also included a meeting with new President Mohammed bin Sajid. Sheikh Mohammed succeeded his half-brother Salifa bin Sajid, who died last month. Bennett had already visited the Emirates for the first time in December. Before leaving, he said: “Today we will take the special relationship between our countries to the next level.”

According to WAM, a government agency in the United Arab Emirates, cooperation between the two countries should be expanded at this stage. Accordingly, the topics of food security, health and potential additional investments were also discussed at the meeting. According to Bennett’s office, trade between the two countries increased by hundreds of millions of dollars last year.

In 2020, the Emirates and Bahrain became the first Gulf states to sign an agreement to establish diplomatic relations with Israel. Compromise is primarily aimed at Shiite Iran, in which the Emirates sees itself as an arch-enemy. But economic interests also played a role. Until then, only neighboring Egypt and Jordan had maintained diplomatic relations with Israel as Arab states.