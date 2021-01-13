“Bell saved her” star Dustin Diamond at the hospital

TheWrap has confirmed that former Saved By the Bell star Dustin Diamond is hospitalized with an illness that has not yet been diagnosed.

TMZ It was reported for the first time on Tuesday that Diamond was hospitalized in Florida over the weekend “after feeling pain all over his body and a general feeling of discomfort.” The actor’s representatives later said is being! News Doctors think a diagnosis of cancer is “probable,” but tests are still being done to determine the cause.

A spokesperson for the representative confirmed to TheWrap that Diamond has been hospitalized but was unable to provide any update on his condition.

Diamond rose to fame in the 1990s as one of the stars of the original “Saved By the Bell”. He starred in Samuel “Screech” Powers in all four seasons of the NBC comedy alongside Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Lark Voorhies, Dennis Haskins, Tiffani-Amber Thiessen, Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez. He also returned for the sub-series “Saved by the Bell: The College Years” and “The New Class”.

Diamond was the only original member not to be invited again to restart “Saved by the Bell” in Peacock. His absence explains one of the characters who notes the fact that Screech lives on the International Space Station with a robot friend.