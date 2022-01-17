Belgium and Canada to impress in 2021

Belgium is No. 1 in the world rankings for the fourth time in a row at the end of the year

With 130.32 points, Canada is the team that has improved the most in terms of points over the past year

Qatar enters 2022 in the list of the 50 best countries

Only 352 top international players played in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1987 (323 matches) there has been no calendar year with few international matches. In contrast, world football made up for lost time in 2021 with a record 1116 games.

So, while the number of matches has changed drastically from last year to this year, the FIFA/Coca-Cola world-ranked team has remained unchanged. He finished the race for the fourth time in a row Belgium The calendar year is the first in the world, but only a hair’s breadth awaits us Brazil, He is 2.1 points behind. France Completes the platform at the end of 2021.

Canada (40) is the team with the largest improvement in points over the past 12 months, by 130.32 points. Reaching the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-finals and impressive results in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers were key factors in Canada’s rise to fame.

Winners of Euro 2020 and Copa America 2021, Italia (6th, up 115.77 points compared to December 2020) Argentina (5th place, up 108.51 points compared to December 2020) has also seen a significant increase in their score this year.

The same goes for United States of America (Eleventh, up 103.51 points compared to December 2020) and also England (4th, up 85.52 points compared to December 2020). The African teams have succeeded Equatorial Guinea (114th place, up 59.78 points compared to December 2020), which is the biggest improvement. In Asia this was Kingdom Saudi Arabia (51st place, up 81.71 points compared to December 2020.

On the other hand, if you look at only the last month, it has changed from all Asian countries Indonesia (164th place, up 11.13 points) was the most improved. Algeria (29th place, up 3), as the winner of the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup, Qatar (48, up 3), who finished third in the championship, and Thailand (ranked 115, top 3) It improved the most in terms of places.

The next FIFA / Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on 10 February 2022.