Belarusian diplomat attack in London – Scotland Yard arrests suspects – RT DE

December 20, 2021 10:01 PM



Belarusian diplomats were attacked in front of their representation building in London. An officer was seriously injured. The London police had already reported the arrest of a suspect. Investigation is underway.

On December 19, diplomats from Belarus were attacked in the capital of Great Britain. This came after a group of strangers had already destroyed the facade of the diplomatic building in Belarus. According to Belarus, a diplomat was said to have suffered a minor concussion in the attack. It was also found that he had a broken nose and a broken tooth.

When the police arrived, the extremists tried to flee. However, the diplomatic police in London managed to arrest the attacker. The Belarusian foreign ministry said the defendants were believed to be “members of the radical immigrant group Nadseja”. Meanwhile, the London police are investigating the case.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry summoned the British Chargé d’Affairs in connection with the incident. He called on the Belarusian side to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the crime, prosecute those responsible, and inform Belarus of the progress and results of the proceedings. As Minsk emphasized:

“This attempt at revenge once again shows the true face and behavior of the fanatics, who repeatedly pass on some nations of the collective West as peaceful demonstrators. trying. ”

Like the Belarusian State Agency Belta mentionedA vigil was held in front of the embassy the same day before the attack of one of the immigrant groups formed after the events of 2020 in London. At that time, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was re-elected by a clear margin. Then the protests took over Belarus. Many citizens took to the streets to express their doubts about the official election results.

