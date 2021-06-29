Belarus: Countermeasures after EU Sanctions – Perspective

Maxim Gocek Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus, attends a ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the attack on the Soviet Union. Photo: Maxim Gocek / Paul Belta / AP / dpa

This means that the country will no longer be involved in the fight against illegal immigration and organized crime, she said. In addition, an entry ban was imposed on representatives of “EU structures” and individual member states.

In addition, Belarus (once: Belarus) withdrew its representative from the European Union for consultation and called on the union to withdraw its representative Dirk Schäuble for the time being. The German diplomat was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for this purpose. He was told that pressure from the West on an independent state was unacceptable. She added that the sanctions threatened national security and harmed the economy and citizens. Economic sanctions are still in place at the moment.

The State Department stressed that the commitments of the Eastern Partnership could no longer be met. This will have an impact on the fight against illegal immigration. Governor Alexander Lukashenko had already threatened to allow refugees to pass in large numbers in the direction of the European Union. Lithuania, whose border with Belarus is 680 kilometers – as well as the external borders of the European Union – is currently complaining of a large number of migrants from Syria, Iraq and Iran, for example.