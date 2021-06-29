World

Belarus: Countermeasures after EU Sanctions – Perspective

June 29, 2021
Esmond Barker
Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus, attends a ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the attack on the Soviet Union. Photo: Maxim Gocek / Paul Belta / AP / dpa

Maxim Gocek

Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus, attends a ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the attack on the Soviet Union. Photo: Maxim Gocek / Paul Belta / AP / dpa

This means that the country will no longer be involved in the fight against illegal immigration and organized crime, she said. In addition, an entry ban was imposed on representatives of “EU structures” and individual member states.

In addition, Belarus (once: Belarus) withdrew its representative from the European Union for consultation and called on the union to withdraw its representative Dirk Schäuble for the time being. The German diplomat was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for this purpose. He was told that pressure from the West on an independent state was unacceptable. She added that the sanctions threatened national security and harmed the economy and citizens. Economic sanctions are still in place at the moment.

