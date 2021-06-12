Before the meeting in Geneva – Putin: Relations with the United States have reached rock bottom

Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, couldn’t be more different. Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized this, too.

Vladimir Putin will meet Joe Biden in Switzerland in the middle of next week. (June 9, 2021) France Press agency

A few days before the summit meeting with US President Joe Biden, Kremlin President Vladimir Putin sees relations with the United States in a serious crisis. “We have a bilateral relationship that has declined in recent years,” Putin said in an excerpt from an interview with NBC News published on Saturday night after the station’s translation.

Biden is fundamentally different from his predecessor Donald Trump, whom Putin described as an exceptional, talented and colorful person. On the other hand, Putin said that Biden is a “professional man” who has spent practically his entire adulthood in politics. Regarding Biden, the Kremlin chief also said that there are some advantages and some disadvantages, but certainly not reckless actions on behalf of an American president.

Biden and Putin will meet in Geneva on June 16. The US president said on Wednesday that the United States wants a stable and predictable relationship and is not looking for conflict with Russia. The White House repeatedly stresses that it does not want to reward Putin with a meeting and that the personal conversation is especially important because of the differences between countries.

SDA / Rui

Found an error?Report now.