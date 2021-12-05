Because they know what they’re doing: BILD condemns ‘lockdown makers’ – Olaf Schulz is silent – Media – Society

So you are “The Lockdown Makers”: Viola Priesemann, Dirk Brockmann and Michael Meyer-Hermann. No one appointed them, it was ‘Bild’ that gave them that nickname. With the following testimony: “The trio of experts frustrates us at the festival.”

Such a claim is not without objection. Political economist Maja Goebel wrote on Twitter: “This is not just a lie, it is a slander and a danger to scientists’ freedom to advise to the best of their knowledge.” Gobel calls politics and the press council for clarification.

Christian Drosten, the leading virologist at the Charité, did not hold back, and also considered it necessary “that politicians themselves correct this representation in order to protect the scientists involved”.

However, Saturday evening leaves doubts as to whether that will happen. “There are no longer red lines for my government,” Olaf Schultz, a future federal chancellor, told Zeit. What is meant is anti-epidemic measures.

If a democratic socialist is serious, he must stand by the science whose profession is deciphering Covid-19 in such a way that every government knows what it has to do.

Scholz needs scholars like Priesemann, Brockmann, and Meyer-Hermann – or does he need more “Bild”? It looks as if the appointed Federal Chancellor would take on the mantra of his predecessor Gerhard Schroeder, who wanted to rule with “Bild, Pams, and Tilly”. Angela Merkel did not want this and ruled for 16 years.

Olaf Schultz makes himself a cute kid

So far, Olaf Schulz hasn’t missed an opportunity to make himself dear to the owner of “Build” Springer. Duel Alliance Agreement Counsellor Schulze has always sat on Build TV. And on Saturday, at the TV filming ceremony “A Heart for Children”.

This makes it difficult for Scholz to position himself for the scholars and against the “image” – the empire. Really difficult to impossible? Schulze wants to lead the “Progress” coalition, which will operate without “image”, but by no means without knowledge.

“Bild”: An alliance of the rational, the rational, requires everyone who knows and accepts that the virus does not care about anything. COVID-19 is not a constitutional matter, it is not a dictatorship, it is a pandemic that does not stop at the doors of deniers and liars.

Reichelt’s soul has not disappeared

The makers of Build know that, too. However, it is controlled by the forces that have always driven Germany’s largest tabloid: anti-academics to the point of ignorance, populism to the point of shame.

And anyone who would have thought that with the passing of the talented Julian Reichelt, the “new culture” proclaimed by Springer chief Matthias Dobfner would find its way into the world, might be disappointed at worst.

After weeks of silence, Reichelt wrote on Twitter again: “I know how many politicians are so eager for me, encouraged that they stole from me the opportunity to defend BILD as the clearest, unequivocal voice of freethinking. But that won’t stop me from doing so. State clearly what is happening in our country”. I’ll come back. But this isn’t actually necessary, the spirit of the Rachelt has never disappeared from the Bild editorial team.

Proximity to “photo”, distance to “photo”

To close the circle: whether by paper, online, or by telephoto, only the ‘picture’ has the power given to it. So Federal Chancellor Olaf Schultz and his coalition members must think carefully about how close they are and how well they deal with this ready-to-beat tool.

Annalina Barbock and Robert Habeck also sat on the donation phones at the “Ein Herz für Kinder”. More than 27 million euros were collected together, and 4.25 million viewers were tuned in. The broadcast was carried out by ZDF, a public radio station that “Bild” and ARD wish to shut down. But if Olaf Schultz gets involved, shouldn’t ZDF get involved?

No, they both don’t have to!

We must remember Joseph Pulitzer: “The satirical and demagogic commercial press will in due time produce people as vile as they are,” said the publisher and prize sponsor. Who can read beyond when they discover that a crowd has marched in front of the home of the Saxon Health Minister (SPD). She sang “Bild” at the self-proclaimed “funeral walk.”