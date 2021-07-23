Because of the human rights situation – the United States of America increases pressure on Cuba with new sanctions – News

The US government has imposed new sanctions on the country in the wake of the recent mass protests in Cuba.

The White House, the acting secretary of the armed forces and administration of the Cuban Ministry of the Interior, which promotes the suppression of the protests, said.

Recently, thousands of Cubans spontaneously took to the streets in many cities for freedom, against oppression and the economy of scarcity. Security forces violently dispersed the protests and arrested many participants.

“The Cuban people have the same right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly as all people,” US President Joe Biden said in a statement. The United States stands with the “brave Cubans.” “This is just the beginning – the United States will continue to punish those responsible for the oppression of the Cuban people.”

Sanctions are based on a decree targeting perpetrators of gross human rights violations and corruption around the world, and include, for example, freezing of property. The US government reiterated that it is still studying whether restrictions on sending money to the island are possible under certain circumstances. There are also plans to increase the number of staff at the US Embassy in Havana. This is currently only minimal occupation.

Imprisonment after protesting for freedom

Recently, thousands of Cubans spontaneously took to the streets in many cities for freedom, against oppression and the economy of scarcity. There have been no such protests in the Caribbean nation for decades. The Cuban economy is suffering severely from the decline in tourism due to the pandemic as well as from US sanctions. There is a shortage of food and medicine.

According to human rights activists, many of the arrested protesters are being sentenced to prison terms in a frank trial. On Wednesday (local time) on Twitter, José Miguel Vivanco, the regional head of Human Rights Watch, wrote that you will be denied the right to defense. “The reports we are getting from Cuba are bleak,” Vivanco wrote. Hundreds of protesters are in prison. The police and army took control of the streets of the Caribbean island. Several activists and journalists are under house arrest.

Cuba blames the United States

The Cuban government accused the United States of being behind the demonstrations. Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that the US government is currently putting “brutal pressure” on a group of countries in the Organization of American States (OAS) to sign a declaration against the Cuban government’s actions.