Because of the conflict with Russia – Switzerland warns against traveling to Ukraine

Switzerland warns against tourist and other non-urgent trips to Ukraine.

The Federal Foreign Office (FDFA) has Travel Tips Modified according to Ukraine.

After the United States, Germany also requires its citizens to leave the country in Eastern Europe.

The FDFA told Keystone-SDA news agency that Switzerland is concerned about heightened tensions on the Ukrainian border and the risk of a possible military escalation.

However, a recommendation to leave the country is premature at this time. Nor is it planned to evacuate embassy staff “for the time being.” If the security situation assessment changes, the travel notice will be modified.

Swiss in Ukraine must register online

open box

close the box



According to the FDFA, Swiss citizens residing abroad must register with the relevant Swiss embassy or consulate. The embassy in Kiev adequately notified its registered citizens, the authority told Keystone-SDA. So travelers can make their travel plans on the online platform “Travel Officer” from the FDFA. In the event of a deterioration of the situation in Ukraine, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Finance will be able to contact registered Swiss citizens immediately.

She added that the Department of Foreign Affairs took note of the US assessment and takes the matter seriously.

US President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, on Friday asked all Americans in Ukraine to leave the country due to a possible Russian attack. On Saturday, the US embassy in Kiev ordered the withdrawal of its non-essential staff.

The United Kingdom, Denmark, Latvia, Estonia, Israel, the Netherlands, New Zealand and Australia have also called on their nationals to leave Ukraine.

The German Embassy is still open

Now Germany is also reacting and asking its citizens to go home. «If you are currently in Ukraine, check if your presence is mandatory. And the State Department announced that, if not, he would leave the country on short notice.

According to the announcement, the German embassy in Kiev will remain open for the time being. The German Consulate General in Dnipro will be moved to Lviv (Limberg). This will allow employees to operate away from the line of communication between Ukrainian government forces and Russian-backed separatists.

Russia rejects US warning

The Russian Embassy in the United States dismissed as baseless the United States’ warnings of an attack on Ukraine. The Russian ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, said “panic” was spreading without providing any evidence to support the allegations.

Diplomatic wires heat up in the Ukraine crisis

open box

close the box



The US government warned on Friday that Russia would invade Ukraine before the end of next week and moved about 3,000 additional troops to Poland. US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin want to talk on the phone on Saturday. French President Emmanuel Macron also wants to talk to the head of the Kremlin. German Chancellor Olaf Schulz is scheduled to visit Ukraine on Monday. Schultz wants to meet Kremlin President Putin for the first time as an advisor in Moscow on Tuesday.

Antonov said the statements in Washington would only show that the United States had escalated its “propaganda campaign against our country.” The United States wanted to create the impression in society that aggression was “inevitable.”

“The politicians’ comments about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine during or after the Olympics are not supported by any evidence,” the diplomat said. The leadership in Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that Russia does not plan to attack anyone.