Because of climate change: permafrost is melting in Russia

August 4, 2021
Esmond Barker

    A volunteer goes out on July 17 to extinguish a forest fire in the Sakha Republic in Russia’s Far East.

    The intense heat repeatedly leads to devastating wildfires.

    Smoke from nearby forest fires submerged the Siberian city of Yakutsk.

    One of the largest pits created in Russia. Hot summer and thawing permafrost could have played a role in its formation.

Holly streets, unstable buildings, slippery slopes: in some regions of Russia, people are suffering from the consequences of climate change on their doorstep. The trigger is intense heat. This leads to devastating forest fires and thawing of permafrost.

The risk of home collapse is increasing

