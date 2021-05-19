beatthedate: 247,141.6 kilometers increasing expectations for the 2022 Hanover Marathon

Everything stays in motion: What the organizers Eichels-Event did as a replacement after the second cancellation of the HAJ Hannover Marathon in a row can be considered a smash hit. For 30 days, more than 3,000 athletes gathered kilometers under the #beatthedate banner – based on the date of the originally planned competition. Distances were grouped for the same.

It should have been 180,421 kilometers – it has become 247,141.6. “It really makes us proud and happy,” said Stephanie Eschil, president of the organization. “This encouragement strengthens us and gives us a lot of strength and courage to endure necessary.”