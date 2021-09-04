Beach holidays in the fall – the most beautiful tips on the island in the Mediterranean

– The most beautiful tips on the island in the Mediterranean It doesn’t always have to be Crete, Mallorca, or Corsica: seven sunny tips for a relaxing island feel, wild beauty, and secluded beaches. Marcus Wassler

Procida, Italy: a beautiful colorful view in front of the city of Naples

Colour: Coricilla on Procida Island. Photo: Getty Images

When you first stay in Procida and look out from the terra Morata height above the port of Coricella, you will be amazed: the nested houses of different colors would make you think a giant poured a few pots of paint over the island off Naples. Procida is guaranteed to be more comfortable than the neighboring islands of Ischia and Capri. It remains to be seen if this continues. Because in 2022 the idyllic island will become the cultural capital of Italy.

Heading there: ferry connections from Naples or Pozzuoli; Italia.it

Salina, Italy: more than just a beach

UNESCO World Heritage: Salina Island off Sicily. Photo: Getty Images

The island is one of the seven Aeolian Islands and attracts lush flora and diverse fauna. Like the sisters Lipari, Panarea, Vulcano, Stromboli, Alicudi and Filikodi, Salina is part of the UNESCO World Heritage. The Italian island off Sicily may not meet the expectations of the ultimate beach holiday paradise. Because the beaches are not abundant. However, a visit to this pearl is worth it only because of its nature. A species rich underwater world awaits divers.

Heading there: ferry connections from Catania and Naples; Italia.it

Gozo, Malta: New Hope for a Collapsed Teacher

Highlights of Gozo: Mushroom Rock. Photo: Getty Images

Coves, untamed romantic beaches, turquoise blue waters, and highlights like Blue Hole or Fungus Rock: Gozo has plenty to offer visitors in addition to 300 days of sunshine a year. The good thing about it: there is no group tourism, as most vacationers stay on the main island of Malta. So if you’re looking for a bit of peace and quiet, you’ve come to the right place – even if the island’s landmark, Window Azure, collapsed a few years ago during a storm. After all, reconstruction planning is already underway.

Heading there: flight to Malta and ferry to Gozo; Visitmalta.com/experience-gozo

Serifos, Greece: Far from mass tourism

Sharp beauty with great beaches: Serifos. Photo: Getty Images

The Aegean island has a wild side, it is of unrelenting beauty with rugged landscapes. There are also wonderful beaches on the island, which is part of the Cyclades. The town of Hora is also quite striking: it is majestic and bright white, perching on a cliff. Speaking of the throne: One of the Cyclops is located in Cape Cyclops and be surprised by the wonderful view of the southwest side of the island. The hordes of tourists have yet to reach Serifos and they are (for now) staying in Mykonos, for example.

Heading there: connection by ferry from Piraeus; Visitgreece.gr

Vis, Croatia: From the restricted area to the filming location

Stunning: Stiniva Bay on the island of Vis. Photo: Getty Images

On the Croatian island of Vis, off the Dalmatian coast, it goes easy. Only 3,500 locals live here. For decades, Vis, accessible by ferry from Split, was a military base and thus closed to the public. Fortunately, this is a thing of the past, because the island offers plenty of nature and beautiful beaches. These include, for example, Stonica or Stiniva Beach. By the way, fans of musical films should be aware of this or that location of Vis, since part of the movie “Mamma Mia 2” was filmed here.

Heading there: Ferry links from Split. Crossing takes two hours. Croatia

Port Croce, France: holidays in the National Park

The first national park in France was created here: Port Croce Island. Photo: Getty Images

Lots of nature awaits you on the island off the Cote d’Azur. One of the first national parks in France was established here. 114 species of birds live in Port Cross alone. The requirements for local residents and tourists are strict – swimming, for example, is allowed only on three beaches. But when the hikers are gone, you practically have that sanctuary to yourself. Despite its small size, there is a lot to see, for example from vantage points such as Fort de l’Estisac, Mont Vinaigre, Pointe du Cognet and Pointe de la Galère. Meanwhile, the underwater world can be explored during a submarine tour.

Heading there: by car and ferry from Hyères, Port Saint-Pierre or Port Lavandou; Portcros-parcnational.fr

Formentera, Spain: Caribbean flair in the Mediterranean

White Sands: The Playa de ses Illetes in Formentera. Photo: Imago

Ibiza or Mallorca can also be excluded. How about Formentera, the little sister of the Balearic Islands? The island has an area of ​​only 82 square kilometers, but here you can often find a whole beach for yourself. And: Playa de ses Illetes is one of the most beautiful beaches in the world. The Caribbean has always exuded a very special charm. Musician Bob Dylan is said to have lived here a few months ago. Thanks to its manageable size, Formentera can be easily explored by bike. If you are in the mood for fresh fish and local specialties, you are well served at one of the many restaurants.

Heading there: Excursion to Ibiza, ferry line from Ibiza Town to Formentera; Formentera.es

