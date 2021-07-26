Be careful: Real Madrid lose a friendly match against Rangers despite their lead

Match ReportIn the first pre-season test match, Real Madrid lose to Rangers in Glasgow. Los Blancos, reluctant to attack, took the lead early on through Rodrigo Goes, but was defeated by them 1:2 in the end. Carlo Ancelotti’s team and the eleven rookies are made up of only nine professionals.

Real Madrid is subject to Rangers

Glasgow. Not a good result, but in no way a reason to paint the devil on the wall: Real Madrid lost their first test match on Sunday evening ahead of the 2021/22 season, which began in mid-August. Los Blancos lost 2-1 to Rangers after 90 minutes in Glasgow.

Ancelotti chose 4-3-3 with nine professionals

The Madrilenians started the trip to Scotland without 19 players, so that there were only nine professionals in the squad. They were all used from the very beginning, and the starting lineup was supplemented by two players from the second team: central defender Victor Chost and midfielder Antonio Blanco. Andre Lunin guarded the goal before Alvaro Odriozola, Nacho Fernandez, Chost and Marcelo intervened in the defence. Blanco ran in the middle alongside Isco and Martin Odegaard, Lucas Vazquez, Luka Jovic and Rodrigo Goes formed the attack.

While Rangers had already undergone their fifth test in the current preparations for the season, it was only the first official test for Real after training matches against Spanish second-division club Fuenlabrada (3:1) and promotion to the Spanish league Rayo Vallecano (1:1). This was noticeable at Ibrox: in the first round, the attacking tendency was more active for the Scots who had more of the game. Real barely managed to bring their own game onto the pitch. However, it was a conservative Blancos who entered the first half by a wide margin though.

Rodrygo puts Real ahead

After the home team made a lively start, Real Madrid quickly switched to one position. Odegaard launched a counterattack, and finally Rodrygo, who advanced from the left wing, ran into the middle, but hit a hook toward the baseline and, with a bit of luck, the round leather casually hit the right outer comb to make an early shot. -0 Long Corner Carry (Eighth). The first goal in Ancelotti’s second era was scored by the 20-year-old Brazilian, who was the most visible player in the attack line along with the lackluster Jovic alongside the no more than trying Vazquez.

Rangers employ two powerful colors

Real Madrid’s Best Man in Division One: Keeper Lunin. And in front of the Rangers rush, the Ukrainian saved his team several times with a good echo before conceding goals. Steven Gerrard’s soldiers had their best chance after just under half an hour when Ryan Kent pushed the ball down the crossbar (28).

At the start of the second half, Ancelotti made only one change in terms of personnel, replacing Jovic with Sergio Arribas. After only two weeks of training individually, the Serb was back in the team only during the week, which is why his workload should remain low. Regardless, Jovic didn’t know how to convince in the first 45 minutes.

Because Vazquez spoiled the ball: Real Madrid waived compensation

The next changes came an hour later, when Rodrigo and Vázquez gave way to Miguel Gutierrez and Marvin Park. Gutiérrez moved to the left defensive side, and instead Marcelo moved to the wing. At this point, Merengues had already suffered a 1-1 draw. After Arribas led the match machine on the opponent’s case shortly before Marcelo’s cross (53), Fashion Sakala on the other side secured the acclaimed tie (55). Vazquez held the ball for a long time in the middle of the field and tampered with it.

After Nacho’s expulsion: Rangers turn into the game

Real tried harder in the match after they conceded the goal, but struggled in a more poised second half to get really dangerous and make important accents – with the exception of the 70th minute when Gutierrez left the left flank after a fine combination with Marcelo outside the corner. he met.

Guests from Spain had to finish the last quarter of the hour outnumbered. Nacho saw his second yellow card after the first in the first round and he was sent off (75). No mercy from the referee, even if it was just a test match. More bitter: A few moments later, the hosts scored again, this time via substitute Cedric Iten from the right half. Lunin could not block the shot that hit the far corner (77). I stayed at 1:2.

Unsatisfactory performance and defeat: it does not look good, but it should not be overestimated. Young and good example: As is known, Real Madrid lost 7-3 to their city rival in 2019, thus winning the championship at the end. The royal team will continue on August 8, when AC Milan meet in Klagenfurt, Austria, at Wörthersee Stadium there – and with more first-class staff than in Glasgow.

Rangers 1-1 Real Madrid – Match details Rangers: McGregor – Tavernier (72. Jones), Goldson (85. Balogon), Helander (46. Simpson), Parisik (61. Pacey) – Lundstram (46. Kamara), Davis (Kelly 85), Hagee (62. Middleton) – Wright, Sakala (60. Eaten), Kent (62. Patterson). real Madrid: Lunin – Odriozola, Chust (64. Gila), Nacho, Marcelo – Ødegaard (78. Morante), Blanco (85. Dotor), Isco – Vázquez (60. Gutiérrez), Jović (46. Arribas), Rodrygo (60. Park) )) ). rip: 0:1 Rodrigo (8), 1:1 Scala (55), 2:1 Iten (77) yellow cards: Simpson – Marcelo

Yellow and red card: Nacho (75.)

Playground: Ibrox Stadium

Viewers: 12.750

