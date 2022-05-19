BBC celebrates Queen’s party with many stars – dpa

MWith so many stars from music, film and sport, the BBC is celebrating the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s accession to the throne with a grand concert on the grounds of Buckingham Palace.

Legendary British rock band Queen will begin their “Platinum Party” on June 4, with soul singer Diana Ross performing at the end, the BBC announced Thursday night. In addition to the 10,000 spectators, determined by public vote, the 7,500 tickets are intended for so-called key personnel as well as for members of the armed forces, volunteers and charities workers.

Three stages and a lot of celebrities

Alicia Keys, Duran Duran, Andrea Bocelli and Oscar winner Hans Zimmer will appear on all three stages. Eurovision Song Contest runner-up Sam Ryder will attend. Several British celebrities such as nature filmmaker David Attenborough, football star David Beckham and US Open winner Emma Raducano are also expected to attend the 2.5-hour event.

The ceremony will focus on “global issues” that arose or developed during the Queen’s long reign. This includes contributions from Great Britain and the Commonwealth in areas such as fashion, sports, the environment, popular music and musicals. Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber (“Phantom of the Opera”) is also said to have participated.