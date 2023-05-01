Bayern Munich: How the club’s bosses explain their delicate schedule with Kahn

wHat makes it very difficult for Bayern at the moment: he has to be present And Managing the future at the same time. This week, Thomas Tuchel will start discussing team planning for the new season with sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic. At the same time, the coach prepared his team for the Bundesliga match at Werder Bremen on Saturday (6.30pm, at WELT’s sports bar) to prepare.

With a 2-0 (0-0) win over Hertha Berlin, the record German champions regained the top of the table on Sunday, but they are just one point ahead of Borussia Dortmund. CEO Oliver Kahn believes: “It’s still very tight, maybe until the last minute of the last game.”

If he is right, Bayern face a very busy week at the end of May. On May 22, the powerful Supervisory Board, which includes Chairman Herbert Hainer as Chairman and Honorary Chairman Uli Hoeneß, meets. The eight-man body also includes Markus Duismann, CEO of Audi. Among other things, you will deal with board issues. And here, too, is the key point: FC Bayern must adapt to the present And look ahead.

Khan and Salihamidzic are being criticized. Five days after the board meeting, Bayern played the last game of the season at 1. FC Köln. Kahn’s dismissal, it was speculated, would bring massive upsets before a potentially game-changing final day. National player Leon Goretzka said Sunday night that there was already “very intense noise in the clubhouse”.

Why this schedule? “We always schedule supervisory board meetings a year in advance,” Hainer explained. In the last 20 years, at least since I’ve been there, it’s always been the Monday before the last game day because that’s when everyone goes off. It will certainly be exciting this time around, but we may have decided on the championship by then. “In recent years, Bayern have often won the championship long before the end of the season. Now the situation is difficult.

The former Adidas chief has yet to formulate a clear commitment to Kahn. When asked about the former goalkeeper’s future, Hainer announced an internal analysis of the “general situation”. When asked, he did not comment on the speculation about the separation from Kahn, but said: “Now we are focusing on the sporting side, because this is the most important thing that happens on the field and that we have the eleventh German championship. (in series, editors) the win. “Apart from that,” of course we analyze and discuss the general situation, we discuss it calmly, internally and also very cautiously, as I am used to at Bayern Munich. “

“Of course I’m still here.”

Khan himself walked out of the dressing room a few minutes after Hainer on Sunday night. And he believes in the future as president of the club. His contract is valid until the end of 2024. “Of course I’m still here,” Khan said in the stadium catacombs when asked if he would remain CEO of the club next summer.

The 53-year-old is fighting for himself, and continued: “Of course, yes, we have a regular board meeting at the end of May. Of course we’re going to be very critical of each other and we’re going to be very analytical, asking ourselves many, many questions. It’s not like we like every What’s happened here in the past few months. There definitely needs to be a discussion here and there.”

It’s also about introspection: “Where do we need to improve? What can we do better in the future? But that’s all in the future now,” says Khan. “Now it is going step by step, we have a very difficult game again, Dortmund are playing at home. It is now my biggest responsibility as CEO of Bayern Munich to put my focus one hundred percent on the sporting side.”

Prior to the match against Hertha, fans in the south bend started a poster campaign. They carried posters referring to the “FC BAYERN AHEAD” programme, which he was responsible for promoting at the club. He once presented the results of the strategic project, with which he wants to position the club in the future, with Heiner. Now the fans have formulated their own guidelines for the club. The Southern Curve explained the procedure on its website, but did not mention Khan and Salihamidzic. Among others, they are interested in the points “Mia San Mia”, “Bayern family”, “Regional roots” and “One club for all”.

Michael Ballack, captain of the national team, sees “catch-up potential” in Khan and Salihamidzic. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Hoeneß were a dream duo as club captains. “Now it is a situation where Ole and Hassan are required, where personality is required, and personality is required. With all directions, with all ideas of how they want to change the club. (…) But you have to show this daily work and this character now,” Ballack said on DAZN.

National record player and Sky expert Lothar Matthaus said: “I think Kahn would like to stay because he’s not done with anything yet and I’m sure he has ideas. The only question is if you’ll let him – and Oliver certainly isn’t making that decision on his own.”

The sensitive issue of Thomas Müller is also relevant today And future. Once again, Tuchel did not let the world champion play from the start against Hertha, as happened in the two quarter-final matches in the Champions League against Manchester City. After he came on as a substitute for Müller against Berlin, both goals were scored: Serge Gnabry made it 1-0 (69th place), Kingsley Coman made it 2-0 (80th place), both goals were set up by midfield coach Joshua Kimmich. “Here we go again! We’re going to get this thing. You can write that,” Mueller called out to reporters after the win. He did not talk about his role as a substitute.

Tuchel announces the abandonment of Mueller

Individuals can become a political issue in the club. “It’s not a Thomas Müller match,” said Tuchel against City. This weekend, the coach explained his metric as follows: “Thomas is very important. But he’s got some back problems.” Mueller needs two days of care. “We also wanted to keep the possibility open to play the last 30 minutes with Thomas. Someone with experience, a nose who doesn’t lose confidence because he’s still 0-0, that was the combination,” Tuchel confirmed.

“Thomas is a top-notch professional, and he’s not hard at all. We still have room for improvement from the bank. There has to be five, six, seven very tough decisions. Who deserves to play. Who next we need to finish games with.”

Winning the last remaining title in Bayern’s wild season will help the club immensely. in present And For the future.