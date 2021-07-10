Bayern Munich – Alfonso Davies leaves the national team injured

German Bundesliga, Bayern Munich: Alfonso Davies of Bayern Munich injured himself with the Canadian national football team and will not participate in the Gold Cup. The Canadian Football Association announced, Friday, that the 20-year-old full-back has already returned to Munich. Davis picked up an ankle injury during training this week. Initially, there was no information about the severity of the injury or the duration of the failure. Davis had prepared with the Canadian national team to participate in the Gold Cup, the continental championship for North, Central America and the Caribbean. The tournament starts on Saturday in the USA.

America’s Cup: With only their second win in the seventh game of the tournament, Colombia finished third in the Copa America in Brazil thanks to a 3-2 (0-1) win over Peru. Luis Diaz led the cafeteria to success in the “Little Final” with a superb shot in the fourth minute of stoppage time. In the group stage, Colombia won only the opening match against Ecuador (1: 0), in the knockout stage there was a draw and then penalties against Uruguay (4: 2 iE) and Argentina (2: 3 iE).

At Mane Garrincha Stadium in Brasilia, Peru, who lost the final to hosts Brazil 1:3 in 2019, advanced as they did 2:1 in the preliminary round. But with regard to Yoshimar Jotun’s goal (45), Juventus players Juan Cuadrado (49) and Luis Diaz (66) responded before Gianluca Lapadula (82) realized the result in the direction of extra time. But then he met Diaz from 20 meters away. Brazil and Neymar as well as Argentina will meet Lionel Messi on Sunday evening (2 am CET) in the Gran Final at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro.

Three Nations Handball Championship: German handball players celebrated with a sense of accomplishment in preparation for the Summer Olympics. Five days before leaving for Tokyo, national coach Alfred Jeslason’s team defeated Brazil in the three-nation tournament in Nuremberg with a time of 36:26 (17:13). Right winger Timo Kastening was Germany’s best striker with seven goals, who will play another international match against Egypt on Sunday before leaving for Asia.

Playmaker Philip Webber wasn’t there. But with him coach Alfred Jeslason expects a quick return to the match against Egypt. “I suppose he can play,” said the Icelander after beating Brazil over a mediator from SC Magdeburg. Jeslason reported Friday evening that Webber, who survived with a calf muscle, actually wanted to play against South America: “The doctors and the doctor gave the go-ahead, but he didn’t train with us. That was too much,” the 61-year-old said.

Athletics, Diamond League: European Champion Jessa Felicitas Krause (Trier), with a 3,000 metres, finished fifth at the Diamond League Athletes meet in Monaco, clearly missing out on her best moment of the season. The 28-year-old lost touch early in the double win of Kenyan Heaven King (9:03.82) and world record holder Beatrice Chepkoch (9:04.94) and was under six seconds over 9:09 in 9:15.03, 13 of Stockholm five days ago.

European javelin champ Kristen Hosung (Zweibrücken) wasn’t in great shape either two weeks before her trip to Tokyo. The 27-year-old came in third. After finishing second with 61.65 meters after five rounds, she finished last in the decisive round of the top three with 57.73 meters. The victory went to the Czech Barbora Spotakova, the world record holder (63.08 m). You can’t beat Carsten Warholm in the 400m hurdles. Eight days after his record in Oslo of 46.70 seconds, the Norwegian ran 47.08 seconds. Fourth place went to Olympic starter Konstantin Bryce (Sindelfingen), who was just under one second off his best time of the season of 49.49 (48.60).

Tennis, Wimbledon: Tennis pro Kevin Krawetz, 29, missed the final in an intriguing mixed competition at Wimbledon. The two-time French Open winner lost in the men’s doubles on Center Court with his Czech partner Kvita Peszek, 46, against British duo Joe Salisbury/Harriet Dart 2:6, 6:4, 4:6 – it was to Krawitz and Beschek. Only the second match in the tournament.

In Sunday’s final, Salisbury/Dart will meet Neil Skopsky/Desera Krausek (Great Britain/USA) or John Beers/Zhang Shuai (Australia/China). In his previous three starts at the Grand Slam, Krawietz had failed in the first round each time. At Wimbledon, Krawitz and Beschek didn’t have to hit a single ball until the quarter-finals. At first they had a goodbye, in the second and third round the opponents did not compete. But in the quarter-finals, there was a surprise three-set victory over Croatian-Canadian duo Matej Pavic/Gabriela Dabrowski, seeded second.