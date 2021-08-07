Bayern Munich: Alfonso Davies is scared after Canada’s Olympic match – and the reason is touching

Alphonso Davies was celebrating on an Insta Story. © Instagram screenshot (@alphonsodavies)

FCB professional Alfonso Davies cheered madly after the Olympic gold medal for Canadian soccer players. And for a reason.

Munich / Yokohama – In the final match of the women’s championship at the Olympic Games in Japan, there was a real drama, the decision was made only with a penalty shootout. At the end of the emotional penalty shootout, the Canadians cheered, while the Swedes failed miserably. Canadian professional Bayern player Alphonso Davies immediately reacted to the victory of his compatriots – for special reasons too.

Olympia: Dramatic women’s soccer final – Bayern Munich star Davies also chanted

In the gold-medal final, the Swedes took the lead, and Stena Blacksteinius scored for the Scandinavians after 34 minutes. And in the second half, Canada equalized with a penalty kick from Jesse Fleming, and the result was 1-1 by the end of normal time. An extension should have come, but he didn’t bring in more injuries.

So I moved on to penalty shootouts, which at first wasn’t good for the Canadians, who missed three of the first four penalties. However, the score was 2-2 after every five shots, and the decision was made in the jump. First, Swede Jona Anderson gave, then Julia Angela Grosso turned another 911 into a 3-2 win — and a gold medal. After two bronze medals, this was the greatest success in Canadian football history to date.

Bayern Munich defender Alfonso Davies had every reason to be happy, because his girlfriend Jordyn Hetema was among the Olympic champions. The Paris Saint-Germain player entered in the 86th minute and was part of her team’s success. However, the striker did not take a penalty and saw the exciting finish from the midfield. After the decisive penalty kick by her teammate Grosso, the jubilation knew no bounds.

FC Bayern: Alfonso Davies celebrates with his girlfriend in Munich – she won the gold medal in Tokyo

The gold medal was also celebrated in Munich. And the last professional injury was in Bayern Munich, very cheerful on Instagram, and in his story he congratulated the Canadians. “Congratulations to Team Canada for the Gold Medal – Gold Medal!” The 20-year-old said after the match and also filmed handing the medal to his partner in his story.

The Canadian appears to be overjoyed and proud of his girlfriend, perhaps also because he was unable to participate in this summer’s Gold Cup – the continental championship for North and Central America – due to injury. In training with the national team, he sustained an ankle injury at the beginning of July and is now on the mend again. (the wages)