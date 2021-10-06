Bayer won the glyphosate lawsuit – but more importantly, the Supreme Court

On Tuesday (local time) in Los Angeles, a jury found that a boy with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma had not been diagnosed with the pesticide glyphosate report.

“Our thoughts are with Ezra Clarke and his family,” a statement from Bayer said. At the same time, the jury’s ruling confirms her view that glyphosate is safe when used properly. To this end, the company frequently cites scientific studies.

While the current case should not be extrapolated, it shows that the glyphosate lawsuit against Bayer is not a sure success, as one trader commented on the latest development. The case could provide Bayer’s arguments in settlement negotiations for the pending lawsuits.

Supreme Court decision pending

Glyphosate lawsuits rose as a result of defeat in a trial in the summer of 2018. Two more failures have followed for Bayer since then. More important than the current victory in the Los Angeles trial is the decision coming from the highest US court in another case.

Because: Bayer President Werner Baumann relies on a decision of the highest court in order to bring about a fundamental transformation. To that end, Bayer filed for a review of Hardman’s case with the Supreme Court in the summer. If the judges accept him to make a decision and later rule in Bayer’s favour, it will have a positive effect. The Germans promise to be able to essentially end the glyphosate disputes.

In the event that the Supreme Court did not want to deal with the case of glyphosate or take a decision against Bayer, the group made a provision of $ 4.5 billion. Bayer then uses the money to create a program to handle the demands of the new plaintiffs over the next 15 years. Bayer had previously set aside more than $11 billion for a settlement package to settle US lawsuits. About 96,000 cases have already been settled permanently.

Bayer brought in expensive legal controversies around Roundup 2018 by buying more than $60 billion for US seed giant Monsanto. After the first defeat in the summer of the same year, the downward trend in Bayer shares accelerated. It currently costs just over €46, and it currently costs about half what it used to be at the time. There is no more paper loss in Dax during this period.