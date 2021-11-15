Bavaria: new tests for the five-day quarantine on Monday

Poland, Austria, France and Canada were asked again. The international matches of the German national team and Bona Sarr have been scheduled. For them, he is already back in the Bundesliga. However, the focus is above all on the professionals who are in quarantine.

What then? Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich will be tested again on Monday. Photo Alliance / Jens Neering

The international matches of German players have ended this calendar year. Next week, the final surge of the preliminary round in the Bundesliga will begin. At FC Bayern, the focus is first on the first returnees or professionals who are in quarantine.

More tests will be conducted on Monday. And give information on when Niklas Sule (tests positive) and his contacts (as officially announced) Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will be able to re-join the team.

Lewandowski scored twice for Poland – Sabitzer once for Austria

Last week only Corentin Tolisso, Marc Roca, Michael Cuisance and Omar Richards coached from the pro team at Säbener Straße. The rest represent their country. Robert Lewandowski, for example, scored two goals for Poland; Marcel Sabitzer scored a goal for Austria. The three Bavarian favorites were France’s Kingsley Coman, Lucas Hernandez and Dayot Opicano in the starting line-up. In the DFB team, Leroy Sane and Thomas Muller each participated in five of the 13 goals.

Davies should play again for Canada on Wednesday

With the exception of Leon Goretzka, who was unable to work after being kicked in the neck, Bayern’s German players appear to be returning to Munich largely uninjured. Lewandowski and Sabitzer will have to play again with Poland and Austria on Monday, the French will be required on Tuesday and Alfonso Davies will have to play again with Canada on Wednesday. Bona Sarr, who beat Congo 2-0 with Senegal, is also through this year’s national team programme.

Now only the League and the Champions League are important. And when the quarantined quintet can participate again.