Battlefield: Bad Company, Mirror’s Edge & More: Several EA titles will be pulled from sale

Publisher Electronic Arts has announced that it is withdrawing several well-known games from sale. If you want to get it in digital stores, you only have a few weeks to do so.

As Electronic Arts announced today, many classic works and former popular titles will be withdrawn from sale. Accordingly, Battlefield 1943, Battlefield: Bad Company, Battlefield: Bad Company 2 and the original Mirror’s Edge will not be available for purchase in online stores soon.

Developer DICE said in this regard that the PlayStation Store as well as Steam and Xbox Games Store will be affected. The reason for this is that the online services of all these games will also be discontinued in December this year.

If translated, this also means that the single-player components of Bad Company, Bad Company 2, and Mirror’s Edge remain playable. If you still want to catch up on the single-player campaigns, you can still buy titles online until April 28th – but that’s the end of it. On the other hand, Battlefield 1943 is a multiplayer version that was originally designed for the PS3 and Xbox 360. This title will become completely unplayable after December 8th, when the online services for all four games will shut down.

While all games have a special place in developers’ hearts, DICE said they want to look forward and focus on new gaming experiences, especially when it comes to Battlefield.

Bad Company is the oldest of all four games affected and was originally released in June 2008 – five months prior to the original Mirror’s Edge. The latter in particular is primarily a single player title, although there are online leaderboards.