Battlefield 2042 Season 1 “Zero Hour” is now live

After a full 8 months since the release of Battlefield 2042, the first season of the game is now starting. It’s called Zero Hour and it’s alive now.

EA and DICE’s action shooter game is far from a good start. The servers didn’t cooperate, the entire game was bugged. In the meantime, the biggest bugs can be ironed out, but the game still has to face many bugs.

Electronic Arts recently announced that it still does not want to give up on the game and will continue to support it. The first indication is that after eight months (!) the first season with innovations has been added to the game. Battlefield 2042: Zero Hour introduces a new map, Kontakt, set in the Canadian Rockies. Other innovations can also be found in the game, EA has released a new trailer for it:

Battle Pass and Warships

Of course, Season 1 also comes with a Battle Pass that can be used to unlock new cosmetic items. New additions to weapons and gadgets are also included in the Battle Pass. All players can earn it with the free version.

If you want to spend money, you can buy the premium version of the Battle Pass. This is also included for owners of more expensive versions of Battlefield 2042. They now had to wait a long time before their additional investment brought more benefits.

New match items are also included in Zero Hour. You can look forward to the new RAH-68 Huron and YG-99 Hannibal attack helicopters, as well as a crossbow and sniper rifle. Moreover, bug fixes which are very important in Battlefield 2042 are also included.

in one The blog post also explained developer DICEYou want to release more seasons in the future. Hopefully we don’t have to wait another eight months for these. Zero Hour is now available on all platforms for Battlefield players.