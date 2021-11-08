Battlefield 2042 is about to release, but many want more delay

fromJanic Buick Close

It’s time soon, Battlefield 2042 celebrates its release on November 19th. Due to concerns, some fans are calling for another release to be delayed.

REDWOOD CITY, CA – A new battlefield is inevitable. Battlefield 2042 is slowly getting on hand, but some fans are worried. After a beta version that suffered from many issues, many fear a bug-ridden launch. So some fans from EA and DICE want to delay the release of Battlefield 2042 again.

game name Battlefield 2042 Version (date of first publication) 19. November 2021 publisher Electronic Arts (EA) Italian Serie A battlefield Developer Dice, standard games, ripple effect a program PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC Type First person shooter

Battlefield 2042 needs a new makeover – according to many fans

When is Battlefield 2042 released? Originally, Battlefield 2042 was supposed to be released on October 22, 2021. After weeks of radio silence, DICE announced that it shouldn’t stick to it. Now the shooter will be released on November 19. How you can play Battlefield 2042 a week ago, we will tell you in another article.

Why do fans want a new postponement? The core of it all is Battlefield 2042 beta, which took place in early October. This raised a lot of questions and worried many fans.Although the version was older, according to DICE, the beta version had to encounter a number of bugs and other issues. The lack of gameplay trailers in Battlefield 2042 also raised eyebrows. Concerned that Battlefield 2042 could eavesdrop on its release, some fans now want to delay another release.

This is especially evident in sub battlefield. A post appeared there earlier this week that read: Should Dice postpone 2042 again? The verdict is surprisingly clear – yes. All significant comments agree that delaying the release of Battlefield 2042 will be beneficial to the game.

The trailer’s low frame rate worries fans: Another point that worries some fans: the low frame rate in the trailer. I mentioned among other things Tom Henderson on Twitter. In one, the frame rate dropped to 23 fps – an underground rate for a game like this. When asked by Henderson, developer:e:in from DICE it was said: “That’s what it is, even after launch.”

Battlefield 2042: Another release delay? as well as opportunities

So there will likely be a new shift: Another delay to Battlefield 2042’s release is highly unlikely at this time. The game will be released in early access on November 12, which is in eight days. Additionally, EA CEO Andrew Wilson said the Battlefield 2042 beta has been largely positively received (via Bravo Intel).

Plus, there’s a lot to do with the biggest competitor in the next few weeks and months – Call of Duty Warzone. So it’s entirely conceivable that Battlefield 2042 will be released because you don’t want to get in the way of the new Warzone map being released. All the speculation about whether Battlefield 2042 was bugged for its release is nothing more – speculation. The actual state of the game at the time of release remains unknown.

