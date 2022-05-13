Battle League Football Overview [Update] • Nintendo Connect

updated: Nintendo Germany now has an overview of the trailer Mario Strikers: Battle League Soccer Released. It also includes an explanation of the Team Tackling feature, which allows you to push your teammates to increase your attack and defense range. You can now watch this video here:

at Mario Strikers: Battle League Soccer Players compete with Mario, Peach, Donkey Kong, Toad, and other characters from the Mushroom Kingdom. Up to eight players – four on each team, reinforced with a goalkeeper – can compete locally on the console or online.

In addition to narrow shots, brains also rely on the pitch. For example, Nintendo Switch fans can help their teammates with skilled team manipulation to quickly overcome greater distances, sweep opponents off their feet or grab the ball. The latter allows an overshot, which earns 2 points if it hits. Another special feature: the bugs simply don’t exist in Strike. Allowed is what makes fun (and goals).

But in the absence of rules, your protection is, of course, the best and last. Mario Strikers: Battle League Soccer Easy to learn and play, but also allows the use of complex strategies. For example, players can equip each character with luxury equipment to change their stats, such as speed and strength. This allows all athletes to adapt individually and come together to form a unique team.

In Strikers Club online mode, Nintendo fans can gather their friends. Here they have the opportunity to start their own club with a total of 20 members or join an existing club. Owners can design their team’s jerseys and customize their stadium with the club chips they’ve earned. Then they play against other clubs together to rise up the rankings and become the best club of the season.

Original post on May 6, 2022

Mario Strikers: Battle League Soccer The announcement was made surprisingly during the last Nintendo Direct presentation and many fans were delighted with it. Get ready for 5v5 Strike – Like soccer, but with a much harder attack!

Up to eight players, four on each team, can play against each other on the Nintendo Switch console. In addition to individual games, there will be an online club mode – up to 20 players can join each club. Try to become the best club in the world! Will appear Mario Strikers: Battle League Soccer On June 10, 2022.

With the release only about four weeks away, Nintendo Japan has released a trailer for the game, which of course we don’t want to withhold from you. We will also update this news as soon as the video is also available in German. But here you can watch the Japanese video first:

The video above reveals not only more gameplay but also a new game mechanic. at Mario Strikers: Battle League Soccer There will be a new game mechanic in which you can engage your teammates for the first time in order to give them a small speed boost. If the opposing player is in front of the opposing character, he will be ruthlessly removed from the field.

It’s not currently clear if a translated version of the trailer will be released later today, but we’ll keep you posted! What do you think of the new game mechanics? Mario Strikers: Battle League Soccer?