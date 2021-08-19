Smart home devices are supposed to help save energy – but they often run on resource-consuming batteries. Photo: Florian Schuh/dpa-tmn (Photo: dpa) Batteries or rechargeable batteries or not?

Because batteries have a limited shelf life and then unfortunately they are just nonsense. according to Federal Environment Agency (UBA) 40 to 500 times the energy you ultimately provide. This not only makes it an inefficient power supply, but also makes it relatively expensive in terms of its performance.

Using batteries in the thermostat, you will save heating energy, but also waste resources. The thermostat is just one example of battery-powered devices in the home and apartment.

Preferably without energy storage

Batteries are usually the best option from the point of view of a more sustainable use of resources. This is at least true if you use it long enough and recharge accordingly. Then, according to UBA, they reduce the already inefficient type of battery power supply. Depending on the design, modern batteries can be charged 200 to 1,000 times.

However, in principle, rechargeable batteries also do not solve the problem – especially since their purchase is more expensive. According to UBA, the third method is best: choose wired hardware whenever possible.

This is especially useful for stationary powered devices, and it not only saves resources but is also cheaper compared to it. Battery-free or solar-powered portable devices can be an alternative. Most retrofitted commercial smart home solutions do not offer this option yet.

Federal Environmental Agency on Batteries and Rechargeable Batteries