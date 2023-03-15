Basketball Super Cup with Canada, China and New Zealand

AOn their way to the Basketball World Cup in Asia, the German team is tested against interesting opponents at the Super Cup in Hamburg. In addition to national coach Gordon Herbert’s team, China, Canada and New Zealand will participate in the traditional tournament in Hamburg on August 12 and 13, the German Basketball Association announced on Wednesday.

Germany meets China in the semifinals on Saturday, August 12 (6:30 p.m.). Before that, the Canadians, home to many NBA players, play against New Zealand. The final will be held on Sunday 13th August.

“We want to build on last year and go one step further. The players all showed great will and sacrificed a lot,” said Herbert, who won a bronze medal at last year’s European Championships indoors. “We are in the second year of a three-year cycle, and the SuperCup is a great test on the way to the FIBA ​​World Cup.”

The World Championships will take place from August 25 to September 10 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. After the Super Cup in Hamburg, Germany have more interesting friendlies against Greece (August 19) and World Cup winners USA (August 20) in Abu Dhabi.