BASF sells its kaolin mineral business

Kaolin, also known as Chinese clay, is a white, chemically inert, non-kaolinite clay rock that has other beneficial properties. Products made of metal are used, for example, as a catalyst for crude oil cracking, but also for production From paper, paints and pesticides used.

Activity Center in Georgia

BASF’s kaolin business is part of the Performance Chemicals division and employs approximately 440 people, and last year generated sales of approximately €155 million in 2020. Sale includes the manufacturing center with locations in Daveyville, Toddville, Edgar and Gordon and associated mines, deposits and mills In Toomsboro and Sandersville, Georgia.

On the other hand, on-site refinery catalyst production remains part of the BASF refinery catalyst business. In addition to Georgia, the kaolin business also includes several customer care centers in the United States, Singapore, and Finland, as well as laboratories in Charlotte and Shanghai. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2022.