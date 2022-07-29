Barcelona sign Jules Conde from Seville

Barcelona has a new center back. As officially announced by the club, Jules Conde’s transfer from Seville has been completed. Once again, the Blaugrana outperformed Chelsea.

Barcelona signs Jules Conde

It’s over, FC Barcelona has signed his fifth summer contract. Jules Conde Coming from Sevilla, the club is now officially announced. After long negotiations, Barcelona again outperformed Chelsea, who were already sure that they would get Conde. As with Ravenha, the Catalans intervened at the last minute to secure the services of the 23-year-old, who would prefer a move to Catalonia rather than London.

Transfer to Conde: Barcelona beat Chelsea again

Conde has already been released by Sevilla to clarify his future as Sevilla have already reached a €65m deal with Chelsea. Meanwhile, Barcelona has not yet made an offer for the French player. But then the situation changed: Conde traveled to the Seville training camp in Portugal at his request – because he wanted to keep fit with his club while he awaited an offer from FC Barcelona to Seville. Because Conde’s preference was to move to Barcelona. This offer came days later, and now the two Spanish clubs have reached an agreement.

Conde from Seville to Barcelona: 50 million euros fee?

Both clubs have been silent about transfer procedures. Conde still has to pass the medical exam and sign his new worksheet, As announced by Barcelona in their press release.

As many media want to know, Barcelona is paying 50 million euros to sign the defender, in addition to 10 million euros in potential bonuses. It is said that it is easy to reach five million, while the other five are difficult to reach. As with Ravenha, Barcelona are again paying Sevilla less than Chelsea offered. After Ravenha (58m, Leeds United) and Robert Lewandowski (45m + 5m bonus, Bayern Munich), he is the third expensive summer transfer. This will bring Barcelona’s transfer spending to 153 million euros this summer. Meanwhile, Andreas Christensen and Frank Casey came on free transfers.

Will Chelsea hinder the Barcelona players?

Xavi gets another one Transfer request For his team, while Chelsea once again leave empty-handed. With Barcelona snatching the blues from under Ravenha, Conde’s renewed approach is unlikely to be well received in London. Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel has already threatened Cesar Azipilicueta is unclear to move to Barcelona To give the German coach a “little bit” angry at the Catalans after Barcelona’s actions. A lack of release could then threaten Chelsea player Marcos Alonso, who is also on Xavi’s wish list. Barcelona is still looking for new defenders, with Azpilicueta and Alonso reportedly being the first choice for Xavi. However, given the strained relationship between Chelsea and Barcelona, ​​the Catalans may now have to look for alternatives. Although a new right-back is not entirely necessary anymore, because Koundé, who is too small for a central defender at 1.78 metres, can also fill the position temporarily.