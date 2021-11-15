Bannon, a former Trump adviser, surrendered to the FBI after accusations

1/2 Steve Bannon in front of the FBI building in Washington.

2/2 He was charged with two counts of ignoring Congress.

The FBI announced that Bannon appeared at the agency’s Washington office on Monday and was arrested. He was expected to appear in federal court later that day.

The 67-year-old was charged with disobeying Congress on two counts on Friday. The US Justice Department said Friday that Bannon is accused of defying House subpoenas to storm the Capitol by force.

In addition, he did not provide the authority with the required documents. If convicted, Bannon could face at least 30 days in prison and up to a year for each count.

“Tomorrow all hell breaks loose”

After Bannon refused to cooperate in the investigation, the House and a majority of Democrats cleared the way for criminal action against him in late October. The decision on a possible charge was the responsibility of the Ministry of Justice.

Republican Trump supporters storm the US Congress seat on January 6. Five people, including a police officer, were killed. Trump had to face impeachment over the attack because he had previously incited his supporters in a speech. But in the end, he was acquitted.