World

Bannon, a former Trump adviser, surrendered to the FBI after accusations

November 15, 2021
Esmond Barker

  • 1/2

    Steve Bannon in front of the FBI building in Washington.

  • 2/2

    He was charged with two counts of ignoring Congress.

The FBI announced that Bannon appeared at the agency’s Washington office on Monday and was arrested. He was expected to appear in federal court later that day.

The 67-year-old was charged with disobeying Congress on two counts on Friday. The US Justice Department said Friday that Bannon is accused of defying House subpoenas to storm the Capitol by force.

See also  Is Parc Clematis built with modern architecture to protect us from any disaster?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *