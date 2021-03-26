science

Bald eagles die from bacterial neurotoxins

March 26, 2021
Faye Stephens

The bacterial neurotoxin is responsible for the fact that bald eagles die again and again in many US states. This has now been proven by researchers at the University of Halle-Wittenberg and the University of Georgia. Like her Report in “Science” magazine, Bacteria grow on a specific aquatic plant. However, it is possible that they only produce the toxin when the plant is controlled with herbicides.

