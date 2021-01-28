Balan Wonderworld: Show available: It’s all in!

In March, Square Enix’s Balan Wonderworld should be causing quite a stir, but you can get an idea of ​​the title in advance. A playable demo is made available today – also on next-generation platforms.

Square Enix now has a playable demo for the upcoming demo long before the full version is released Balan Wonderworld Chest. Thanks to this beta, you should be able to get a glimpse of the game’s glamor even before its release on March 26, 2021 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC.

On the show, three of the twelve magical worlds in Balan Wonderworld are part of the party. Local two-player cooperation mode is also supported, so you can start playing with a friend or family. Objectively speaking, you can face Negati, play Balan Brawl, and collect Balan statues like Leo and Emma. To do this, you have to combine your skills in different outfits and discover new paths that are not open to single-player players.

If you played the demo, you can also unlock the following Reward Skins for the latest full version as a reward:

Blauschießer – PlayStation 5- / PlayStation 4 Edition

The Blue Shooter costume fires blue balls with 〇X symbols that can kill opponents and destroy blocks.

The Star Shooter costume shoots balls with twinkling stars that can defeat opponents and destroy blocks.

The X-Shooter Costume gives shots like glowing green X-shaped balls that can kill opponents and destroy blocks.

“Steam Shooter” costume fires triple-shaped bullets attached to the Valve emblem, which can kill opponents and destroy blocks.

In line with the beta version, there is also a new trailer called “True Happiness is an Adventure”, which showcases a selection of 80’s of costumes and game worlds. You can take a look at this below.