Biscuit manufacturer Bahlsen rebuilt its management hall in December, and now the Hanoverians are announcing more details about their planned strategic realignment. The core of the future program is the “One Bahlsen” strategy, through which the company intends to centrally control core areas of business such as marketing, finance, innovation, human resources and information technology, simplify structures and coordinate operations internationally to a greater extent.

As a result of the improved business framework conditions, Bahlsen would like to operate more flexibly and focus increasingly on the core region DACH and the growth markets in Great Britain, USA and Metro Asia.

“Bahlsen has always championed high quality, passion for our business and a long-term family business model. In the future, we will rely more than ever before on strong brands, innovation and sustainability. With this strategic focus and our new organization as a model, we are creating the conditions to achieve our long-term goals,” he says. CEO Phil Rumbaul, who held the CEO position of Bahlsen for a year and was previously a partner of MullenLowe Branding Agency in London.