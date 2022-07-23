BAE Systems builds a fighter jet projector | Trip review

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed plans in Parliament in London on Monday, under which the United Kingdom will lead the development of a new airborne combat aircraft, which will play a critical role in testing the technology and design principles of Britain’s future combat aircraft system.

The work already underway is led by BAE Systems, jointly with the Ministry of Defense and a number of subcontractors in the UK.





The presenter will provide evidence of the main techniques, methods, and tools that will be used for the platform. As part of Tempest’s broader development activities, the demonstration program also helps maintain, develop and nurture the next generation of skills and experience needed to deliver this ambitious programme.





This is to ensure that Tempest, the UK’s futuristic combat aircraft system, can enter service in 2035.





Team Tempest includes BAE Systems, Leonardo UK, Rolls-Royce and MBDA UK as well as several medium and small suppliers. Tempest was introduced in 2018 as part of Britain’s air combat strategy and will have an important economic function as well as military aspects.



