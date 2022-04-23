Bacteria in urine indicates prostate cancer – a healing practice

Detecting prostate cancer from bacteria in urine

Prostate cancer Responsible for a large proportion of cancer deaths in men. An English research team can now Five types of bacteria Determine which is indicative of prostate cancer. Bacteria can be above urine detection. In addition, the findings open up new insights into the course of the disease.

searching from University of East Anglia (UEA) has Five types of bacteria in urine set it in aggressive forms of prostate cancer clues. The results of the research were recently published in the journal.European Urological TumorsNew methods of diagnosing and treating prostate cancer have opened.

The link between bacteria and cancer

“We already know some strong links between infection and cancer“explains the project leader Professor Colin Cooper From the UEA School of Medicine. For example, Helicobacter pylori in the gastrointestinal tract can lead to the development of stomach ulcers, which in turn is linked to the development of stomach cancer.

Cooper’s team wanted to know if the bacteria were related to the way prostate cancer grows and spreads. In addition, some types of prostate cancer are particularly aggressive, while others are harmless.

Little is known about the reasons why some prostate cancers are more aggressive than others.Dr. confirms. Jeremy Clark from the research team. The current study is the first to provide evidence that bacteria can be involved in this process.

The working group analyzed urine and tissue samples from more than 600 participants. Part of the group was diagnosed with prostate cancer. The researchers paid particular attention to the types of bacteria present in the samples.

“We have used many different methods to track the bacteria, including whole genome sequencing of tissue samples”The study’s lead author, Dr. Rachel Hurst.

Discovering new types of bacteria

“We have found several types of bacteria associated with aggressive prostate cancer, some of which are new types of bacteria that have not been found before”Hearst reports.

This bacteria indicates prostate cancer

According to the study, the five groups of bacteria associated with aggressive prostate cancer are

anaerobic cocci,

Peptonephilus,

porphyromonas,

venolaria,

spindle;

All of these groups are bacteria anaerobicthat is, they reproduce mostly in Oxygen deficiency.

“When one of these anaerobic bacterial species was detected in patient samples, it was associated with a higher grade of prostate cancer and a more aggressive progression of the disease.”, summarizes Dr. Hearst.

Cause or effect?

It is still not clear whether the bacteria are caused by the disease or whether the bacteria cause it or exacerbate it. Future studies beginning at this point could show new ways that prostate cancer can be treated or prevented. (FP)