Back to the White House? Melania Trump: ‘Never say never’

from BZ / dpa

Former first lady of the United States Melania Trump is not ruling out a return to the White House.

“Never say never,” the 52-year-old told Fox News on Sunday (local time). And the wife of former President Donald Trump responded when asked if she imagined that the government headquarters in the US capital, Washington, would return to her home again. This was the former first lady’s first full-length interview since she left the White House.

She and her family are in a very good position at the moment. “Life is great and it keeps you busy,” Trump said. Being the first lady of the United States was her “greatest honor”.

“I enjoyed taking care of the White House. It was my home for a while.” She also loved the city of Washington.

The former first lady had made herself very rare in public after her husband left the White House. It recently started selling non-fungible (NFT) tokens – digitally protected assets – on its website. She had announced that a portion of the proceeds should go to the children.