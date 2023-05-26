Back to London? It looks like Riot Games is considering Worlds 2024 in the UK

There were many firsts with JDG’s victory at the 2023 Mid-Season Invitational. For the first time, such a large and important esports event from the League of Legends Cosmos took place in the UK. In addition, with JDG and BLG, two Chinese teams, or LPL representatives, played against each other in an international final for the first time.

The response to the event was correspondingly positive, which is why, according to several media reports, there is likely to be a rebound soon. according to UK esports news Riot Games seems to be considering moving back to London again.

But instead of the “mini-world championship”, MSI, it is planned to hold the League of Legends World Championship in the house of King Charles, the third.

The successes of the 2023 Mid-Season Invitational speak for themselves. Never before have more people seen MSI and T1 vs. JDG game. A total of 2.3 million viewers witnessed the defeat of the T1 record champion and the simultaneous entry into the final of the Chinese JDG Top Team.

This year, the League of Legends World Championship, or Worlds for short, will be held again in South Korea. Recently, the most important tournament on the scene was held here in 2018.