Azerbaijan’s Minister of Science and Education meets with the Prime Minister of Georgia

Tbilisi, May 20, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Science and Education, Emin Amrolayev, during his visit to Georgia met with the Prime Minister of that country, Irakli Garibashvili.

The talks focused on the friendly and fraternal relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on prospects for developing existing cooperation in various fields, including the field of education.

The two sides also discussed the importance of the educational cooperation agreement signed between educational institutions in the two countries in 2022.

During the talks, the two sides expressed their confidence that the existing close cooperation relations in this region will continue to be strengthened and expanded.

The importance of the agreements signed between ADA University and three educational centers in Georgia was addressed.

The meeting was also attended by Rector of ADA University Hafiz Pashaev, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Georgia Faig Guliyev and Georgian Minister of Education and Science Giorgi Amilakvari.